If you’ve been considering swapping out your dog’s standard flat collar for a martingale collar, you’ve probably been doing a bit of research into how they work and why you might want to pick one up. If and when you decide to pull the trigger, The Dodo found the best martingale collars on Amazon.

What are martingale collars and how are they used?

Martingale collars were originally designed to be worn by dogs with wider necks or smaller heads — think greyhounds or whippets — to avoid them slipping or backing out of a standard collar.

And although martingale collars work by tightening around a dog’s neck when tension is applied, they are not the same as choke collars. When adjusted to the correct length, martingales do not tighten to a degree where they can become dangerous to your dog’s health.

These collars shouldn’t be used as a fix for pups who pull while on a leash — proper training and working with a professional can help with that. Instead, martingales are best used to make sure your dog won’t get loose while out on walks, and if you have questions about how and when to use one, ask your vet or consult your dog trainer.