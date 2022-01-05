The Best Brushes For Dogs With Long Hair

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your pup has long hair, you know how easily it gets tangles and knots — not to mention the random stuff that gets stuck in her fur every once in a while.

So regularly brushing your long-haired dog’s super important. And with the right dog brush, it doesn’t have to be a pain (and your dog might even enjoy it).

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, medical director of Bond Vet, to find out how to choose the best long hair dog brush for your dog.

Slicker Brushes



Pin Brushes



Combo Brushes



Deshedding

Types of brushes for long-haired dogs



There are a few different types of brushes that are good for long-haired dogs: slicker brushes, pin brushes and deshedding brushes.

Slicker brushes have short plastic or wire bristles and are good for detangling and removing dead hair and loose fur. They’re useful for dogs with thick or curly fur or an undercoat (basically, dogs who are prone to knots and matting).

They’re useful for dogs with thick or curly fur or an undercoat (basically, dogs who are prone to knots and matting). Pin brushes have widely spaced metal pin bristles in a cushion (they look kind of like a human brush) and gently remove loose, dead hair from long fur. These brushes are useful for dogs whose fur can become frizzy or staticky because slicker brushes can cause static.

These brushes are useful for dogs whose fur can become frizzy or staticky because slicker brushes can cause static. Deshedding brushes or combs remove a lot of fur to prevent shedding. They’re useful during periods of high shedding (fall and spring) and for dogs who shed a lot.

They’re useful during periods of high shedding (fall and spring) and for dogs who shed a lot. Combo brushes with a bristle brush on one side and a pin brush on the other can be good, too, since they’ll get out any tough tangles while making her coat shiny. Bristle brushes stimulate oil production in your dog’s skin, which can also help reduce shedding.

Bristle brushes can also be used on dogs with long fur to smooth their hair and distribute oils through their coats, but they won’t reach all the way through to the undercoat or detangle matted hair. So bristle brushes can be used to make your pup’s fur look shiny, but brushes with harder wire, metal or plastic pins (like the brushes listed above) are better for regular brushing.

How to find the best long hair dog brush



Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing a brush for your long-haired dog:

Type of coat — Check the packaging when selecting a brush for your dog, since it’ll usually tell you the coat type the brush will work best for. “Many [brushes] are labeled for specific breeds or fur types/length,” Dr. Fadl told The Dodo. “Different breeds of long-haired dogs have different types of hair coats.”

Type of bristles — “Look for [a brush] with tips long enough to get through your dog’s fur,” Dr. Fadl said.

Function — “Some [dogs] may simply need detangling, while others may need a brush that will help with shedding,” Dr. Fadl said. “Look for the features that your dog needs.”

Ease of cleaning — You might want to look for a brush that’s easy to clean to help you out, like one with retractable bristles or one that’s waterproof.

Comfort — The brush should be comfortable for your dog and not irritate her skin, and it should be easy for you to hold while brushing.

You may have to try out a few different brushes on your pup to see what she likes, too. “It may be necessary to experiment with different kinds of brushes to see which ones get the most agreeable response from your pet (while still positively contributing to coat health or helping with deshedding),” Dr. Fadl said.

How to brush long-haired dogs



Here are some tips for brushing long-haired dogs:

Dogs with long hair need to be brushed frequently — every few days and sometimes every day for dogs who are prone to matting, like doodles. “Dogs with a long coat are more prone to tangles or mats in the fur and may need to be brushed much more often than dogs with short fur,” Dr. Fadl said.

Brush in the direction of the hair growth.

Don’t press down too hard, or you could hurt your pup.

Best long hair dog brushes