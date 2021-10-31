The Best Litter Box Furniture You Can Get On Amazon
Out of sight, out of mind.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
In cat households, the litter box is a necessity — despite its unsightly appearance. If only you could make the litter box invisible, right? Well, actually, you can.
Installing your litter box in a piece of furniture specifically designed to house your cat’s business virtually makes the box disappear. Rather than an ugly litter box, all your guests will see is a stylish side table or credenza that you can use to display your favorite knickknacks.
These pieces of litter box furniture from Amazon are awesome for tight spaces and apartments, and pet parents who have tried them say that the litter box is officially out of sight and out of mind.
The decorative cat house from BIRDROCK HOME will perfectly blend into almost every home decor scheme. It looks like a standard end table, but inside you can house your cat’s litter box, which can be accessed through the front entry hole. The front door opens for easy cleaning and in the back, ventilation holes keep the interior cool and aired out.
The TRIXIE Pet Products wooden pet house comes in three colors and features an interior wooden divider that separates the litter box from the entry hole, leaving room for a litter mat. “I put it together myself in about an hour,” one cat parent wrote. “The thing I worried about the most was if the litter box would fit. I got the Iris covered box, and it fits even with the lid on. Very happy with the way it looks and VERY happy to not have to watch my cats go to the bathroom.”
The hidden litter box from Good Pet Stuff looks like a potted plant, but it’s actually a disguise for your cat’s business. The top of the faux-ceramic pot can be removed to reveal the litter area for cleaning, and if you turn the entry hole toward a wall (leaving room for your cat to get in, of course), your guests will never guess that your stylish potted fern is actually a litter box.
Spacious enough to fit all different sizes of litter boxes, the HOOBRO cat litter box enclosure looks like a stylish sideboard. Your cat can enter into the enclosure via a side entrance, and both front doors open for easy access to the litter box inside.
Available in four finishes, the litter box furniture on Amazon from New Age Pet is a simple ventilated side table with a cat door. Because the enclosure is made from ecoFLEX material, it won’t absorb moisture and odor. “It is super easy to put together. It was done in 20 minutes!!” one pet parent wrote. “It is super spacious. I got the standard size and there is plenty of room for the box … and there is room to spare. This product is amazing.”
For mid-century modern aesthetic enthusiasts out there, this cupboard from Penn-Plax is a great addition to your furniture collection. Like the other litter box enclosures, there’s a hole for your cat to jump through on the side, and the front doors open for easy litter box maintenance. There are also two ventilation holes to keep air flowing through the box when the doors are closed.
Another mod-looking piece of litter box furniture on Amazon is the cabinet from GOOD LIFE USA. This design features a hidden litter box compartment that can be accessed through the front doors, as well as a “porch” entrance that has a cardboard scratch pad and litter catcher.
“The entrance can be switched to either side you want it to be on,” one pet parent wrote about the Staart decorative wooden cat litter box. “It’s nice and lightweight and looks nice. We bought two and put them together, and it looks like a credenza. I’m really pleased with them, and the cats took to them without any issues.” You can grab one in one of three different colors.
If your cat’s a bit claustrophobic, this privacy screen from PetFusion may be the perfect alternative to a classic piece of litter box furniture. It has three hinged sections and stands about 4 feet tall, giving your cat plenty of privacy to do her business.