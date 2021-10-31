We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

In cat households, the litter box is a necessity — despite its unsightly appearance. If only you could make the litter box invisible, right? Well, actually, you can.

Installing your litter box in a piece of furniture specifically designed to house your cat’s business virtually makes the box disappear. Rather than an ugly litter box, all your guests will see is a stylish side table or credenza that you can use to display your favorite knickknacks.

These pieces of litter box furniture from Amazon are awesome for tight spaces and apartments, and pet parents who have tried them say that the litter box is officially out of sight and out of mind.