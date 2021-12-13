We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When you head out for your nightly walk around the block to let your dog do his business before bed, equipping yourself with bright or reflective clothing and a flashlight helps you stay safe. But what about your pup?

A light-up dog collar is a great accessory to add to your nighttime walk routine to make sure your dog is visible to oncoming traffic and other walkers. These collars are LED-powered, super bright and can be seen for miles in the dark.

According to pet parents who have tried them out, these are the best light-up dog collars on Amazon.