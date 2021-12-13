The Best Light-Up Dog Collars On Amazon
A must-have for nighttime walks.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When you head out for your nightly walk around the block to let your dog do his business before bed, equipping yourself with bright or reflective clothing and a flashlight helps you stay safe. But what about your pup?
A light-up dog collar is a great accessory to add to your nighttime walk routine to make sure your dog is visible to oncoming traffic and other walkers. These collars are LED-powered, super bright and can be seen for miles in the dark.
According to pet parents who have tried them out, these are the best light-up dog collars on Amazon.
The Blazin Safety LED dog collar is USB chargeable and lasts up to eight hours on a single charge. It comes in 10 different colors and can be set to one of three settings — strobe, blink or a steady light. And Blazin Safety also sells a matching light-up leash, too. Over 9,800 pet parents love the added safety the LED dog collar provides their dogs for nighttime walks.
Available in six colors and six sizes, the ILLUMISEEN light-up dog collar on Amazon offers 1,000-yard visibility, is weather proof and can be recharged using a standard USB charger. “Exactly what we were looking for!” one of the over 13,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “We have a small black dog and a big backyard. This saves me from panicking if he decides to stay outside at night to sniff the wind longer than expected.”
With just one press of the button, you can switch between a steady light or blinking lights on the Petlsay light-up dog collar. This collar comes in five bright colors and can be customized to fit your dog’s neck perfectly by cutting it to his exact circumference. And this collar is also completely weatherproof.
This USB-chargeable LED dog collar from MASBRILL is as pretty off as it is on, meaning you can use it as your dog’s daily collar. When switched on, you get 10 to 15 hours of highly visible light that can be set to fast or slow blinking or a solid light strip. “The rechargeable, waterproof, LED collar is literally a life-saver for BOTH my 90-pound furbaby and myself!” one pet parent wrote. “The LED lights are EXTREMELY BRIGHT! It doesn't take long to charge and one charge lasts months. It's a very sturdy, durable, well-made collar. It's also [gone] swimming a few times too.”
The light strip in the PcEoTllr light-up dog collar on Amazon cycles through seven different colors, and you can change the color either by manually pressing the included button or by letting the fade function work its magic. One charge will last up to 20 hours if the light is left on stable mode (rather than blinking).
“Love this collar! Amazingly bright and easy to see even at 200 feet,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Illumifun LED dog collar. “The collar material itself is a sturdy nylon web, and the fastener is quite [strong] as well … We have them set on the fast blink mode, which uses the least amount of charge, and take the collars off when the dogs come in for the night.” They added that the collars came pre-charged and they haven’t had to charge them yet since buying.
This one-size-fits-all light-up collar on Amazon from BSeen can be cut to any length when it arrives at your house. The LED light strip has 360-degree visibility and is USB chargeable. Pick one up in candy pink, royal blue or neon green.