The Best Clip-On LED Lights For Dog Collars On Amazon

Reflective collars, leashes and harnesses are great for nighttime walks, but some pet parents would feel a lot more comfortable if their dog was more visible to oncoming traffic while out walking or during his before-bed snooping around the yard.

Though you could grab a light-up dog collar (The Dodo found some awesome Amazon light-up collars that pet parents love), some might find it easier to clip on a safety light to their pup’s current collar rather than do a collar switcheroo.

So, if you’re looking for a great clip-on LED light for your dog’s collar, check out these options from Amazon that are getting tons of five-star reviews.