The Best Harnesses For Your Giant Dog
Sometimes bigger is better.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Parents of big dogs know that one size certainly doesn’t fit all. And if you’ve been looking for the right harness for your large pup, then you’ve come to the right place — The Dodo found the absolute best large dog harnesses that comfortably fit even the most extra large of dogs.
Built with the power of big dogs in mind, these harnesses are comfortable to wear and give you the control you need when you and your BFF go for walks. Some even are made to mimic the harnesses given to dogs in the army and police forces.
Check out the below large dog harnesses to see which one is the right fit for your big buddy.
With over 81,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents of dogs both big and small love the Rabbitgoo harness. It lessens dogs’ pulling while out on walks, and dogs even seem to find it really comfortable to wear. “I own my own dog training business and recommend this harness to every one of my clients when training loose-leash walking,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This harness is SO durable (even for teething puppies!) … The straps are customizable, so it also ensures a great fit for each dog. I really cannot recommend this harness enough!”
The Auroth tactical dog harness comes in sizes up to extra-large as well as in eight different colors and patterns. It’s a heavy-duty harness meant to take pulling and pressure, yet it includes multiple padded areas within to keep your dog’s skin and muscles safe and stress-free. It’s reflective, includes a front no-pull D-ring and even has pockets so your pup can carry gear with him.
All the straps on the Winsee dog harness are completely adjustable, making it easy to get your pup’s perfect fit. It comes with both a front and back D-ring leash clip to help cut down on pulling, and the Winsee harness even comes with a matching reflective collar. Over 12,500 pet parents have given this large dog harness on Amazon a five-star rating.
The ICEFANG tactical dog harness is as durable as it is comfortable for your pup to wear. “Absolutely love this vest,” one pet parent wrote. “The quality is definitely top notch. Even rivals the combat gear we’d use in the Marine Corps.” It’s fully adjustable and even comes with Velcro portions so you can customize the vest with patches.
Made with breathable, fast-drying fabric, the BABYLTRL large dog harness on Amazon is padded and easy to get on and off your big dog. It comes in sizes up to extra-large and is outfitted with reflective stitching to keep him safe no matter the time of day.
This super simple large dog harness from PetSafe has all the basic features without extra fluff — a control handle, no-pull and rear leash attachments, reflective stitching and slight padding where he needs it most. And over 4,200 pet parents love how it’s so easy to adjust and how it makes walking their dogs so much less stressful.