The Best Beds For Huge Dogs, According To Dog Parents
Because your own bed's getting a bit crowded 🛏
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
It’s difficult to say no to your dog when he wants to cuddle up with you in bed. Even the staunchest “no dogs on the bed” people know it’s hard to resist a cuddle! But big-dog parents know that the bed can quickly become monopolized with large heads and long limbs, so investing in a comfy, cozy dog bed that’s all his own is a must.
According to pet parents who have left awesome five-star reviews on Amazon, these dog beds are the best for bigger breeds. Not only are they large enough to fit the largest of pups, but these beds also cushion joints, control temperature and take care of large-breed-specific issues to make your giant BFF the happiest he can be.
The Bedsure foam bed comes in sizes large to XXL, with the largest size able to provide support to dogs weighing up to 125 pounds. The standard XL bed is great for dogs just under 100 pounds and features a washable sherpa cover and pressure-alleviating egg-crate foam. Over 13,700 pet parents love this bed, with one five-star reviewer writing, “I bought the large size orthopedic dog bed for my 86-pound German shepherd. It supports all her pressure points with the thick egg crate pad, and the cover is made of durable high quality materials. We are pleasantly surprised at how good this product is for the price, it’s a really good deal! We are very happy!”
If your pup is a cuddler, this donut bed is the perfect thing for him. The extra-large size is perfect for dogs weighing up to 85 pounds, and the faux fur cover is both warm and cozy. Plus, the entire bed can be machine washed. “As you can tell my pups enjoy this bed,” one pet parent who provided pictures wrote. “[It] has really helped my golden retriever with some anxiety … Great product! I had bought another brand of the stress relief donut style beds and this one has more cushion and thickness to it and comes in great colors!”
The iconic FurHaven chaise-style bed has amassed quite the following of pet parents, with over 32,300 people giving it a five-star rating on Amazon. It comes in sizes up to jumbo plus, which fits dogs up to 125 pounds, and dog parents can choose from memory foam, egg-crate foam or cooling gel foam for the insert. “I am SO glad I ordered this bed,” one parent wrote. “My Lab is about 100 pounds and this bed is PERFECT. There is room to spare and he really likes using the pillow. My dog moves this bed around the house depending on where I am. It is super light and I LOVE it.”
Large pups who like to spend time outside will love the Coolaroo elevated pet bed that stands over 7 inches off the ground and features breathable mesh fabric that will keep them oh-so-cool. This bed is lightweight, durable and easy to keep clean with a simple wipe down. Over 31,100 pet parents love this bed, with one writing, “I purchased two of the large Coolaroo beds for our two Labs … I am so impressed by these great beds. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for an outdoor dog bed. I plan on purchasing two more in the spring for the deck on the other side of our house.”
Another favorite FurHaven bed among pet parents is the ergonomic, curve-shaped foam bed, which also comes in a variety of foams, colors and sizes, including jumbo plus. “I own two of these beds in the jumbo size and she loves it!!!!!” one pet parent said of their FurHaven ergonomic bed. “My dog loves the contoured edges and [it] is perfect for her hips.”
This bed from Big Barker is super deluxe. Its 7-inch-thick foam platform contains two layers of comfort foam with a layer of support foam sandwiched in between. The bed also has a 4-inch contoured foam “pillow” at the end for head support. You can grab a Big Barker bed from Amazon in sizes up to giant, which is 60 inches long, and pet parents say the bed is worth the steep price tag. “We have a 145-pound Neapolitan mastiff, Harley, who used an old love seat as her bed. We wanted to replace that with a new couch and put something in the corner for Harley,” one pet parent wrote. “I was very hesitant about the price but my thought was I was only going to have [to] buy it once it would be worth it. My theory was spot-on. The bed is solid but comfortable and doesn't come close to flattening out, even when she is standing.”
For pups weighing in around 100 pounds, the Eterish orthopedic foam bed perfectly distributes your dog’s weight to help relieve pressure and joint pain. It’s made with plush fleece and cooling, waterproof oxford, and the cover is easily removable for machine washing. “Nice dog bed! My 75-pound German shepherd loves it!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s bigger than it looks! Initially the foam appeared very thin as it was vacuum-sealed, but I unpacked it and let the foam expand for an hour before letting my dog try it out. Great buy!”
The extra-large plush dog bed from MidWest homes is ideal for dogs weighing between 91 and 110 pounds. It comes with a super-soft exterior upholstery and a non-skid textured bottom, making it a great addition to your pup’s crate. Over 38,900 pet parents have rated this bed five stars, with one parent writing, “I'm doing this review to help you pick the right size, [especially] for big-dog owners. I [got] the 48" for my two Weimaraners (80 pounds female and 92 pounds male). Perfect fit for their size! They love it!”
The inner liner of this Bedsure model is 100 percent waterproof, meaning the plush polyfill stuffing will remain clean and dry even if your pup has an accident. The outer cover is easy to remove and wash, and even has a non-skid bottom. “I have a puppy that still piddles when she's in trouble and it's always on her bed,” one pet parent wrote. “The waterproof lining gives me [peace] of mind when trying to clean up those messes. I LOVE this company and I love that they send an email on how to unpackage, assemble and wash them! If I could give more than 5 stars I would. Thank you Bedsure!!!”
Treat your dog to a memory foam mattress pad from BarkBox. The BarkBox bed comes in sizes up to XXL and each one features a therapeutic gel memory foam insert that evens out body weight and temperature and supports joints. The XXL size can fit a Great Dane-sized dog, and pet parents of big dogs love how much their pups love this bed. “Based on other reviews I ordered a size up, and I'm glad I did! I wanted room for my dog to stretch out,” one pet parent wrote. “I've only had the bed for a few days, and I'm thrilled with it so far. Before this bed my dog was extra stiff when getting up after laying down for a while. The first day I had it he was already laying on the bed with his paws tucked under him! I haven't seen him do that in years. It couldn't do a better job of taking pressure off of his joints.”
Your hot dog will stay super cool on the Veehoo elevated pet bed, designed with big dogs in mind. The extra-large size is 49 inches long and 33 inches wide and can hold pups up to 150 pounds. The breathable mesh fabric promotes air flow, while the 9-inch height makes your pup feel like he has his own piece of furniture. “I have three golden retrievers who are over 70 pounds,” one dog parent wrote. “Since goldens are prone to hip dysplasia, I want them to be comfortable. I decided to try out this bed, and I was not disappointed. It's very sturdy, and it just wipes off with a washcloth. I love this bed and so do my dogs!”
This slip-resistant fleece crate mat is a great addition to your dog’s crate, as it stays in place and is machine washable. However, it also works great as a stand-alone bed for pups who don’t like a lot of padding. “This is a great dog bed for the price. We have a big 2-year-old Lab, and this is the first crate pad he's ever [liked],” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s a little thicker than expected but it seems very comfortable for him. He started going in his crate on his own to sleep (instead of our bed).”
This super-luxe waterproof bed from Bedsure features a couch-like design that your pup will love to rest his head on. It’s filled with a high-density egg-crate foam pad, which is protected by a 100 percent waterproof lining. And the “arms” of the couch are awesome for dogs who love to cuddle up. “My 10-year-old pit bull absolutely loves her new, velvety SOFT bed,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m a very happy fur mommy [but] I’m pretty sure Tango is happier with this bed.”