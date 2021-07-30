The Best Beds For Huge Dogs, According To Dog Parents

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s difficult to say no to your dog when he wants to cuddle up with you in bed. Even the staunchest “no dogs on the bed” people know it’s hard to resist a cuddle! But big-dog parents know that the bed can quickly become monopolized with large heads and long limbs, so investing in a comfy, cozy dog bed that’s all his own is a must.

According to pet parents who have left awesome five-star reviews on Amazon, these dog beds are the best for bigger breeds. Not only are they large enough to fit the largest of pups, but these beds also cushion joints, control temperature and take care of large-breed-specific issues to make your giant BFF the happiest he can be.