10 Kitten Treats That Your Picky Kitten Will Actually Like
According to thousands of other pet parents ⭐️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Your new kitten deserves all the love and praise, and rewarding her with treats is the perfect way to show her that she is the apple of your eye (with plenty of cuddles and kisses in between).
The below kitten treats from Amazon are small in size (perfect for little mouths), packed with nutritious ingredients and so delicious that your kitten will be begging for more. (But remember that most of these treats are not meant to replace standard meals, so give them to your kitten between regular feedings.)
Catit’s lickable kitten treats on Amazon Prime are like Go-Gurt for cats! Simply tear off one end of the tube, filled with delicious salmon-flavored puree, and squeeze as she eats. These tubes are excellent for cats of all ages, including kittens who still have their little baby teeth.
Cats of all ages can’t resist Party Mix treats. These treats are made with real cheese, and each treat is small enough for your kitten to enjoy. “I gave it to my kitten and my big cat [and] they seem to love it,” one cat parent wrote.
“These cat treats are very small in size, making [them] perfect for feeding kittens and older cats,” one pet parent who tried the Rachel Ray Nutrish Love Bites treats wrote. “These have a crunchy outer layer and a smooth and softer center swirl.” The outer layer of crunch helps to clean your kitten’s teeth, and the smooth center keeps your kitten coming back for more.
The name of these treats says it all: the temptation is real. Temptations treats are crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and come in a variety of different flavors that will make your kitten go crazy for them. Plus, Temptations treats are nutritionally balanced, so they can be served either as treats or as full meals.
The Kitten Health kitten treats from Get Naked contain DHA and omega-3 found in mother’s milk to encourage healthy cognitive development. These treats have omega-6 and herring oil as well, which also fortify brain health. “My kitten Pumpkin loves these,” one pet parent wrote. “I shake the bag and she comes running. I love that they have DHA … and omega-3 in them.”
Another awesome treat for smaller mouths are the Wellness Natural Pet Food Store’s Kittles. Each Kittles treat is small in size and packed full of healthy vegetables and fruits, and each treat is less than two calories. The recipe was developed by nutritionists, veterinarians and animal lovers, so you know your kitten is getting great nutrition in every treat.
INABA’s Churu treats are another great lickable option for both cats and kittens. “This is your cat's equivalent of crack,” one cat parent joked. “My 10-month-old cat will come, sit, stand up and put both paws up on a vertical surface when given the commands to do so. She will do anything, I mean anything, for this stuff. So buy it because you love your cat.” The Churu treats come in a huge variety of different flavors that your kitten can sample.
Greenies makes treats for cats, too! These oven-roasted treats from Greenies are designed to keep your kitten’s teeth clean and her breath fresh, and contain less than two calories per treat. Over 20,500 cat parents say the Greenies treats are a win, with one parent writing, “My cat is so obsessed with these. Like, addicted … And they really have made a noticeable improvement on his plaque buildup, above and beyond his daily tooth brushing alone.”
You may not think your cat would be interested in eating fruits and vegetables, but when they come in the form of a Fruitables crunchy kitten treat, she won’t be able to resist. These kitten treats from Amazon Prime contain antioxidant-rich cranberry, flax seed and pea fiber that all work together to improve her digestion, and each treat is small enough for cats of all ages to enjoy.
These protein-rich bites from Blue Buffalo’s Wilderness line contain natural ingredients that are healthy for cats of any age. “Maturing kittens loved these tiny treats and ate them with vigor,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “All I had to do was shake the container and they knew these were the treats they favored. Crunchy and small enough to give them a couple at a time.”