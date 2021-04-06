These Are The Best Treats For A Growing Kitten

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your kitten is already obsessed with you, but treats are a great way to earn a little extra love and affection.

Plus they’re super important when socializing her, too.

And since you want to give only the best to your tiny BFF, The Dodo spoke with Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, medical director at Behavior Vets in New York City, to find out what kinds of kitten treats to get.

“Cats have very small stomachs [so they get full easily],” Dr. Tu told The Dodo. “What you’re really looking for are foods that are small amounts that your cat can lick.”

But that’s not a hard and fast requirement, since different kittens prefer different things.

“My other cat hates them, but she loves [small, crunchy treats] mostly because she likes to play,” she explained. “[With] a cat like that, you can toss the [treat] off to the side, and she’ll run after it and then she’ll eat it.”

Still stumped about which treats to buy your kitten? The Dodo rounded up some of the best lickable and crunchy treats around.