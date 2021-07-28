The 12 Cutest Kitten Ears You Can Buy If You’re Obsessed With Your Cat
Some cat people show off their obsession with hundreds of photos of their cat saved to their phone. Others go all in with cat portrait tattoos. And some begin building a collection of wearable kitten ear accessories because, honestly, why not?If you’re a proud member of that last group, there are some beyond-cute kitten ears on Amazon that you’ll definitely want to nab — that is, if they’re not already part of your cat ear accessory rotation.
After you give your cat the spa treatment with a good brushing, treat yourself to some rest and relaxation — but not before putting your hair back with the I DEW CARE kitten ear headband. It’s super soft and plush and tight enough to keep flyaways back (but not tight enough to cause one of those annoying headband headaches). “This headband keeps my hair out of my face when I am studying or doing skincare/my makeup,” one of the over 4,100 five-star reviewers wrote. “It's super soft and cute! Definitely an upgrade from the boring headband I used before.”
Simple, elegant and understated enough to be worn out and about, these glitter cat ears from Merroyal are available on Amazon in both black and red. According to people who rated these ears five stars, the glitter stays in place and the headband is lightweight enough to wear all day.
These kitten ears literally come with all the bells and whistles. Great for cosplay or just pulling your hair out of your face, these fuzzy faux fur cat ears come in a bunch of different colors, and most pairs come with jingle bells attached. So, you’ll not only look like your cat, but sound like her little bell collar, too!
Bucket hats are in, people, and this bucket hat from Umeepar has the cutest twist to it. It may look like a standard bucket hat at first glance, but up top are two tiny and sweet kitten ears — blink and you’ll miss them! The hat is made with a cotton-polyester blend fabric, so it’s the perfect summer hat to bring with you to the beach.
This set of furry kitten ears come in so many different colors you could wear a different hue each day of the week. The edges of the ears are hand-trimmed to give them a more natural look, and the wire headband blends into your hair and stays put with anti-slip nibs. Plus, you can adjust the placement of the kitten ears to further customize your look. “These are not like normal ears that are huge, they are small, but so cute,” one five-star Amazon customer said. “They don't hurt wearing them for a long time. I would buy another pair in a different color.”
If you’re looking for a flashy set of kitten ears, look no further than the set of eight ears from Beinou. For under $9, you can grab a variety pack of these super cute reversible sequin cat ears in different colors so you can share with friends or have a personal stash on hand. “I might look like an adult but I’m really a big kitty at heart and I absolutely love these super comfortable and absolutely adorable headbands,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “If you are looking at them and wondering … JUST BUY THEM ALREADY!! I’m not usually the sequins type but there’s just something about them …”
Why use regular bobby pins when you can clip your hair back with these sparkly kitten ear clips from Amazon instead? Each pack comes with 12 pairs of glittery, pom-pom-adorned cat ear alligator clips that will grip hair well enough to stay all day. “[My daughter is] obsessed with cats and when she saw these she was so excited to wear them,” one five-star reviewer said. “She has curly hair and the barrettes have a great grip and stay put. Even my son likes to wear them around the house and pretend he’s a cat. Worth the money!”
If you love a little drama in the hair accessory department, these gold and silver ears will be right up your alley. Each pair comes with several faux diamonds attached to the front of the wire kitten ears, so you’ll sparkle, shine and look just as glamorous as your cat does.
What looks like just a regular old cropped hoodie is actually the most adorable piece of clothing that’s about to be in your closet. This cat ear sweatshirt from SweatyRocks features kitten ears on the hood so you can do a quick change from unassuming anybody to cutesy cat lover with super hero speed.
Cat parents of calicos, tabbies and smoky cats — this one's for you. This set of four terry cloth spa headbands are made in a variety of classic cat markings so you can represent your BFF right when washing your face or having a spa day. “LOVE THESE,” one five-star Amazon customer wrote. “They are really cute and comfortable on the head! I wear them when I do my makeup, wash my face or just need to pull my hair out of my face! They also are not tight enough to mess up your hair when wearing!”
This basic black plastic headband with cat ear outline is great for daily wear. The headband features a combed interior so it’ll grip to your hair and stay on all day. “Nice little cat ear headband,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I wore this to a convention all day, and it was comfortable. It didn’t slide around on my head and kept my hair in place — good accessory for the price!”
Kitten ears, pom poms, crochet — there’s nothing about this adorable winter hat you won’t like. This cute winter cap is made with warm acrylic yarn and topped with two cat ears that form a heart at the back of the hat. “I bought this for a friend for Christmas who is crazy about cats and gave me a hint that she'd love a hat with ‘kitty ears,’” one Amazon customer wrote. “She loves it and it looks great on her. She even wears it around the house sometimes because she fell in love with it.”