The Best Dog-Friendly Kayaks For The Cutest Boat Trip Ever

Renting kayaks is a great time. But there’s really nothing better than going out on the water whenever you want with a kayak of your very own — especially if your dog’s coming, too!

If you’re planning to take your dog out on the water with you, though, you’ll want to make sure your new kayak has pup-friendly features so your dog can be safe and comfortable during the ride.

To find out what makes a kayak perfect for dogs (and you!), The Dodo reached out to Amber Pickren, a certified dog trainer and owner of Gentle Canine in Colorado.

What to look for in kayaks for dogs

When looking for the best kayak for your dog, you’ll want to consider size, surface, stability, durability and design.

Large size

One of the most important features of a dog-friendly kayak is that it has the space to accommodate both you and your dog.

“The key features of a kayak I would look for would be a big enough open, flat space for your dog to be able to sit, stand and lay down on,” Pickren told The Dodo.

You’ll want to make sure your dog is super comfortable so he can lay down and relax. If your dog is standing up and restless, it’ll make the ride bumpy at best.

“The laying down is key, [so] as to make sure they aren’t up and moving all the time, throwing off your balance,” Pickren said.

So you’ll most likely want to opt for kayaks with at least two seats for a comfortable (and safe) ride with your dog.

Surface grip

The type of surface is also important to consider. You’ll want the floor of the kayak to have some sort of traction so your dog won’t have a problem staying put.

“Having an appropriate surface area or platform for your dog to hang out on is really important,” Pickren said. “If it’s just plastic, the slippery, hard surface may make it hard for your dog to lay down and relax.”

“If your kayak doesn’t come with a foam or rubber surface area, you can purchase a traction pad or deck pad and install that on your kayak,” she added.

Stability

You’ll want your kayak to have good balance. Stable kayaks are less likely to flip over, which can be dangerous for your pup (and you).

To find a stable kayak, you’ll want to look for ones that are on the wider side.

The type of hull also has a huge impact on how stable the kayak is. Ideally, kayaks with pontoon (aka tunnel) hulls are the most stable, but flat and rounded hulls also work. Try to avoid v-shaped hulls as these can be a bit more “tippy.”

Durability

A kayak made from a durable and sturdy material is essential when your dog is involved.

Even if your dog is super laid-back, he could easily scratch or put a hole in the kayak with his nails.

If your dog is a chewer, you’ll want to be prepared if he starts gnawing on the kayak (or something in it!) while you’re out on the water.

That being said, kayaks made from a sturdy, hard material are definitely ideal for dogs. However, an inflatable kayak could work if it’s made from a strong material and your dog’s nails are kept short.

Sit-on-top design

One of the most popular kayak designs, sit-on-top kayaks, are also the most ideal for dogs.

Just as the name suggests, these kayaks don’t have walled sides and are an open vessel — kind of more like a paddleboard than a traditional boat.

This design makes it easy to get in and out of, and means it’s more likely to be able to accommodate dogs of any size — especially compared to kayaks with a traditional design that have high walls and can only fit medium-sized dogs.

Sit-on-top kayaks also have a ton of room for any dog supplies you’ll need to bring along.

Best kayaks for dogs

