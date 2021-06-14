The 11 Best Interactive Dog Toys, According To Trainers

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dogs can easily get bored with their toys, so you’re probably looking for a few that will keep your pup interested for as long as possible.

While you could go for the usual plush toy or dog bone, you might want a trainer favorite: interactive dog toys.

Interactive dog toys are designed to keep your pup engaged for longer periods of time compared to your standard dog toy, which can come with a ton of mental benefits for her.

“Dogs need to be fulfilled daily (just as you and I); interactive toys and food games help fulfill a dog and meet their needs,” Russell Hartstein, a certified dog behaviorist, trainer and founder of Fun Paw Care in Los Angeles, told The Dodo.

The Dodo broke down the different types of interactive dog toys, and reached out to certified trainers for their top recommendations, so you can find your dog her next favorite toy.

What are interactive dog toys?

Interactive dog toys reward your dog when she plays with the toy, usually in the form of a treat, sound or movement, which keeps her coming back for more.

There are several types of interactive dog toys, including: