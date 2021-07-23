The Best IAMS Kitten Food You Can Buy On Amazon
So many five-star reviews ⭐️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When you welcome a new kitten into your home, you want to make sure you’re setting her up to grow into the healthiest adult cat she can be — and starting her off with a nutritious diet should be the first step.
If you’re on the hunt for the best kitten food, IAMS may be the perfect match for you and your kitten. IAMS kitten food on Amazon has earned thousands of five-star reviews from cat parents, who say the brand helped their kittens grow into strong, healthy cats. Here are the best options.
IAMS Proactive Health kitten food is made with omega-3 DHA, vitamin E and other essential nutrients found in mother’s milk to aid brain development. Taurine helps develop eyesight, while the prebiotics and fiber support healthy digestion. The kibble pieces themselves are small and perfect for growing teeth, and as one of the over 8,700 five-star reviewers wrote, “This kitten food is really nice! It is small so it [is] easy for our kitten to crunch up! Our kitten loves this stuff!”
The IAMS Proactive Health Perfect Portions recipe is available in both cuts in gravy and pate. Each box comes with 24 twin packs, each containing two servings of kitten food. Just like the Proactive Health kibble, the wet food contains DHA, vitamin E and ingredients to aid digestion, and is perfect for kittens between the ages of 1 and 12 months old.
Once your kitten reaches her first birthday, it’s time to switch her to an adult cat food, like IAMS Proactive Health Indoor. This formula contains a “tailored proprietary fiber blend,” as the Amazon listing reads, that helps reduce hairballs and control your cat’s weight. “I was looking for adult food for my almost-adult cat to start transitioning her to adult cat foods. She previously had been eating IAMS kitten formula … She loves the texture and size of the smaller pieces, which is similar to what she was used to,” one pet parent wrote.