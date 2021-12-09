The Best Heated Cat Beds For Cuddling Up In

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your cat loves nothing more than a good cuddle on your lap or with her favorite blanket in her snuggly bed, then she’ll probably go wild for an even cozier heated cat bed.

Though cats of all ages will likely love a heated bed, older cats with aches and pains or kittens who are used to sleeping with brothers and sisters will benefit greatly from the added comfort of heat. And depending on your situation, you can pick up a heated cat bed that’s either plug-powered or warms without electricity.

Here are the best of both options that are available online.