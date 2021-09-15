You Can Buy Halloween Cat Houses And They're Totally Adorable
And also kind of spooky 🎃
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
With Halloween right around the corner, you’ve probably already pulled out your decorations — and you super-extra pet parents may be on the hunt for cat accessories to match your Halloween decor.
If your cat is as crazy about Halloween as you are, then she’s going to love the Halloween-themed cat houses The Dodo found on Amazon. Here are a few of the best.
No dogs allowed in this American Cat Club Halloween-themed cardboard cat house that reads “Keep Out” on the side. The haunted house is easy to assemble and features a scratch pad on the inside. Plus, each house comes with a sachet of catnip to keep the fun coming.
This adorable fleece pumpkin igloo from PETMAKER is the perfect fall-themed hideaway for your cat. It comes with a removable pet mat and is just the right size for your cat to curl up in on a crisp autumn day.
Your cat won’t want to check out of this ghoulish cat hotel from Hyde & EEK! Like the castle, this cardboard house is two stories, with each level featuring a sturdy scratch pad. The illustrations are adorable and will fit nicely in with your Halloween decor — that is, if it doesn’t become the star of the show.
The PAWNIE House Halloween cat house on Amazon is sweet, simple and a little spooky. It has cute illustrations on the outside, and a wide scratch pad on the inside that can provide hours of fun or a place to chill out. Sprinkle some catnip into the scratcher and watch your cat go wild.
Built to withstand the elements to offer feral cats shelter, the YiEleecae insulated house can be used both indoors and out. It’s made with a black, Halloween-y waterproof oxford fabric and is super cozy inside. “My cats love it, very easy to use and is the perfect size,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
“My cats loved this scratcher house!” one pet parent wrote about the spooky cardboard castle from Hyde & EEK! that comes with two scratch pads. “I wish more of these had a flat scratcher on top. It’s the favorite spot of both cats! It’s lasting pretty good too considering they’re scratching on it every day!”
This non-slip black cat house on Amazon from Hollypet is awesome for both Halloween and the rest of the year. It comes with a plush removable bed and is lined with a cool, satin-finish fabric that’s great for curling up in.
Handcrafted from felted wool by makers in Nepal, each Earthtone Solutions cat cave is cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. This Halloween-themed pumpkin version features an adorable felted flower on top, and, as one pet parent said, “Now I only wish they made human-sized caves because I want one.”