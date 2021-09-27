The Best Gifts For Dog Lovers On Amazon
So many cute finds.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you have a special occasion coming up that calls for you to get a gift — specifically, a gift for a dog-loving person — the options might seem endless. There are just so many good dog-themed items out there.
Luckily, the dog lover in your life just got so much easier to shop for. The Dodo found some of the best, most unique gifts for dog people on Amazon — from dog-shaped planters to a stress-relieving coloring book.
And they’re so good you may have to snag a few for yourself.
This welcome mat from Mud Pie is a spin on the classic “Beware of Dog” sign. It reads “Dogs Welcome, People Tolerated,” and according to one pet parent, even the Amazon delivery drivers get a kick out of the message — “I've gotten so many compliments from Amazon Prime drivers,” they wrote. “I love this mat. It's so easy to clean and it cleans your shoes so well. Will be buying again.”
If you have a friend who loves succulents just as much as they love dogs, then they’ll absolutely adore this set of dog succulent planters from BUYMAX. Each pack of four planters comes with a selection of fat and happy dogs that feature a mesh strainer and a drain plug at the bottom to ensure the planted succulent stays healthy.
These glass magnets from X-Bet Magnets are an awesome gift for a dog lover who likes to keep important mementos on their fridge, or for a kid who likes to decorate their school locker. Each magnet features a curious dog magnified in a glass orb, and each pack comes with 12 different magnets.
We’ve all said it, so why not wear it on a shirt? The “Hold My Drink” tee from Crazy Dog T-Shirts is hilarious, understated and something that every dog lover can relate to. It comes in sizes small up to 3XL.
“PAWfect addition to our front door,” one happy pet parent said about the Asoulin “We Hope You Like Dogs” welcome sign from Amazon. The sign comes adorned with faux eucalyptus leaves and a burlap-and-plaid bow, making it a cute and quirky addition to your entryway.
Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking? This 2022 daily calendar finally sheds some light on what’s going on inside your dog’s head. Each calendar page features a funny dog thought like, “The toys scattered around the household are in those specific spots for a reason. Trust me. I know what I am doing.”
If the dog lover in your life loves working out (or staying comfy), then they’ll love these dog-print leggings from Cerburny. They’re made with a soft, four-way stretch material that’s extremely opaque and wicks away moisture in a flash. In fact, they’re perfect for long walks with a certain furry BFF.
“A nice touch for any dog owner,” one reviewer said of the Chris’s Stuff stainless steel dog wine aerator. “My girlfriend loves that it looks kind of like our dog.” Simply uncork your favorite bottle of wine, insert the dog aerator and let it do its work. When it’s time to pour, your wine will spout out of the stainless steel dog’s mouth.
Gift your friend the stress-relieving wonder that is Tali Carmi’s dog coloring book. Each illustration in the book is detailed with mandala-like designs, which provide hours of calming fun for anyone who loves a good coloring session. “Amazing way to spend your time,” one five-star reviewer wrote, “and to calm your nerves after a long day.”
Pen-collecting dog lovers will be happy to add these adorable dog gel pens from HIPGCC to their collections. Each pack comes with 12 pens topped with kawaii-style dogs, and the pens write in black gel ink.
The black Lab fan in your life will fall hard for this set of three Lab planters from GIFTAGIRL, which are the perfect size for small succulents. “Absolutely perfect for a Labrador and succulent lover!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Love the wood trays for underneath the pots. They are small in size but perfect for small succulents!”
Gift your friend with a great sense of humor this mug from A Mug To Keep. Both sides of the mug feature a cheeky illustrated dog holding up his middle fingers and saying, “Fetch this.” These mugs are both dishwasher and microwave safe.