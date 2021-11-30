We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If pulling has become a big problem when you and your dog are out for walks — a problem that isn’t being solved by a standard non-pull harness — you may need to explore alternatives, like a gentle leader.

A gentle leader is a head harness that goes around your pup’s snout and neck and discourages him from pulling or jumping when walking on a leash. Although some gentle leaders do have muzzle-like snout straps, you can easily find ones that don’t limit his mouth movement and are comfortably designed in a way to prevent your dog from injuring his neck the way he might while wearing a traditional collar and leash.

So, if you’ve talked to your trainer and vet about introducing a gentle leader to your dog’s walking routine, The Dodo found some of the best gentle leaders on Amazon.