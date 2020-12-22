You Can Get Friendship Bracelets That Match With Your Dog

For you and your ultimate BFF 👩❤️🐶

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/22/2020

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re as obsessed with nostalgia as you are with your pet, you’re in luck.

It turns out that pet friendship bracelets actually exist. The sets usually include a friendship bracelet for you, and a matching collar for your dog or cat (and sometimes even a leash)!

Since you can’t possibly get enough of your pet — or ’90s fashion — it only makes sense that you’d want to wear matching accessories, since he is your BFF after all.

The Dodo rounded up a bunch of ridiculously adorable matching bracelet and collar sets (and there are even some matching leashes too!) below.

Puppy Love Leather Dog Collar with Friendship Bracelet
Puppy Love Leather Dog Collar with Friendship Bracelet
$35
Blue Bow Tie Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
Blue Bow Tie Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
$19
$20
The Bogolan Collar with matching bracelet
The Bogolan Collar with matching bracelet
$32
Blue Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
Blue Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
$19
$20
Princess Dog Collar With Friendship Bracelet
Princess Dog Collar With Friendship Bracelet
$35
Matching Princess Dog Leash
Matching Princess Dog Leash
$30
Orange Bow Tie Cat Collar With Friendship Bracelet
Orange Bow Tie Cat Collar With Friendship Bracelet
$19
$20
Pink Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
Pink Heart Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
$19
$20
The Classic Pup Friendship Collar
The Classic Pup Friendship Collar
$45
Cotton Breakaway Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
Cotton Breakaway Cat Collar with Friendship Bracelet
$17
BFF Collar & Bracelet Set
BFF Collar & Bracelet Set
$26