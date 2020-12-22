You Can Get Friendship Bracelets That Match With Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re as obsessed with nostalgia as you are with your pet, you’re in luck.

It turns out that pet friendship bracelets actually exist. The sets usually include a friendship bracelet for you, and a matching collar for your dog or cat (and sometimes even a leash)!

Since you can’t possibly get enough of your pet — or ’90s fashion — it only makes sense that you’d want to wear matching accessories, since he is your BFF after all.

The Dodo rounded up a bunch of ridiculously adorable matching bracelet and collar sets (and there are even some matching leashes too!) below.