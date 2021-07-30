4 Best Flea Shampoo For Dogs
Peace out, fleas ✌️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
There’s nothing more annoying than getting home from an awesome adventure and noticing that a bunch of fleas found a home on your dog. So rude!
What’s up with that?!
If your dog is having flea problems, that doesn’t mean they have to be a problem for long.
When getting rid of fleas on your dog, flea shampoos can definitely help.
They won’t only fight off those pesky fleas (and more!), but they’ll also leave your pup smelling and feeling beautiful.
These are some of the best flea shampoos for dogs, rounded up by The Dodo.
This powerhouse shampoo kills fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, ticks and lice. It’s made with soothing aloe and oatmeal, making it perfect for dogs with sensitive skin.
This shampoo has a yummy citrus aroma that’ll make fighting fleas a surprisingly enjoyable experience. Not only will it help relieve your pet from fleas and ticks, but it has a powerful degreasing formula that works magic on super dirty pups.
Love to keep it organic? This shampoo is gentle and safe, with no harsh chemicals anywhere in sight. It’s made with five pure essential oils, so it smells great and helps soothe irritated skin.
This shampoo is made with a natural insecticide that kills and controls fleas (and ticks!) on contact. It also works on cats, ferrets and horses, if you have any of those cuties hanging around.