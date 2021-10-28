These Are The Best Elevated Dog Bowls On Amazon
Mealtime made better.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Feeding your pup in a raised food dish provides myriad health benefits — from cutting down on neck and shoulder pain to actually helping him swallow and digest his food better.
There are plenty of great elevated dog bowls out there to choose from. All you need to do before you start your search is measure your dog’s height (from his front foot to his shoulder) to pick the correct size for him.
The Dodo found the best elevated dog bowls on Amazon according to pet parents who have tried them, and there’s definitely a raised bowl on this list that your dog will love.
These 12-inch-tall elevated dog bowls on Amazon from IRIS come with removable legs so they can grow with your dog from puppyhood. The stand comes with two stainless steel bowls and features an outer lip that keeps spills contained. Over 5,800 pet parents say the IRIS bowls have helped their pups’ eating and digestion.
The Pet Zone adjustable elevated dog bowls and stand can be adjusted to sit 2.75, 8 or 12 inches off the ground — so this much-loved elevated dog bowl stand works with any sized dog. One of the over 14,700 five-star reviews said, “My doggy has been a much happier eater since we bought this, so I highly recommend it. I really applaud Pet Zone for creating something like this that works great.”
This set of elevated dog bowls from Neater Feeder Express was made for messy eaters. The stand comes with a backsplash and a rim around the outside of the bowls so messes stay off the walls and floor. And all parts of the feeder are dishwasher safe.
Available in two sizes and four colors, the AVERYDAY raised dog bowls can be adjusted to four different heights, with the tallest sitting 12.7 inches off the ground. This set of bowls is meant to grow with your pup, and the included bowls can be thrown into the dishwasher.
The HTB elevated dog bowls on Amazon come in three different heights depending on how tall your dog is. The stand features nonslip feet and comes with two stainless steel bowls. “I’m happy with my purchase,” one pet parent wrote. “My dog was really interested in this when we were putting it together. He liked it immediately and seemed grateful to not have to be hunching over to eat.”
The Comfort Diner from OurPets isn’t just an elevated dog bowl, but it’s also a gravity waterer that takes a standard water bottle. You can pick one up in one of three heights, with the shortest standing at 4 inches tall and the tallest standing at 12 inches.
“Very nicely made,” one pet parent wrote about the SPOT Hi-Rise elevated dog bowl. “Out of all the available options, I preferred this one also because it was a single stand.” Despite its height, this elevated dog bowl doesn’t wobble when your dog eats from it, and its slim, compact design is great for pet parents who live in small spaces.
The Super Design slanted bowl is raised off the ground by a few inches and tilts forward, allowing your dog to eat more comfortably than having to hunch over a standard food bowl. This elevated dog bowl from Amazon comes with rubber feet, and the bowl is removable and dishwasher safe.