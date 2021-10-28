We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Feeding your pup in a raised food dish provides myriad health benefits — from cutting down on neck and shoulder pain to actually helping him swallow and digest his food better.

There are plenty of great elevated dog bowls out there to choose from. All you need to do before you start your search is measure your dog’s height (from his front foot to his shoulder) to pick the correct size for him.

The Dodo found the best elevated dog bowls on Amazon according to pet parents who have tried them, and there’s definitely a raised bowl on this list that your dog will love.