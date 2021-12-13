We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Elevated dog beds can serve two important purposes — the first is that they can keep your pup much cooler than standard dog beds during the summer or in hot climates, and the second is that some dogs just prefer to sleep higher off the ground like we do.

Depending on your dog’s needs, The Dodo found some of the best elevated dog beds on Amazon, each with thousands of five-star reviews. From ultra-cooling pet pads to dog sofas that look like antique chesterfields, there’s something for every dog (and every dog parent) below.