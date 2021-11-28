The Best Dryer Sheets For Pet Hair

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Pet parents know that their pets’ hair ends up on everything. Even when clothing is washed and dried, pet hair still lingers — but if you add the right dryer sheet to your next load of laundry, you might see that pet hair vanish for good.

Dryer sheets are used to add extra freshness to clean clothes as well as soften and release wrinkles and static from fabric. But some dryer sheets have been upgraded to attract pesky pet hair and trap it, leaving your clothes clean and shed-free.

So if you’re sick of washing, drying, washing, drying and still being left with hair-coated clothes, give one of these pet hair dryer sheets a try.