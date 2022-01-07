The Best Dog Dry Shampoos For Those 'No Time For A Bath' Days

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve ever used dry shampoo, you know how useful it is, especially when you’re running short on time.

And did you know they make dry shampoo for dogs, too?

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog dry shampoos to help your dog stay clean and smell awesome in between baths.

Foam Dog Dry Shampoos

Spray Dog Dry Shampoos

Powder Dog Dry Shampoo

How does dry shampoo work?



Dry shampoos for dogs basically let you bathe your dog without water. They contain ingredients that absorb excess oils and bacteria in your dog’s fur to leave it clean and smelling fresh. You can choose from a few types of dry shampoo for your pup: foams, sprays and powders.

Benefits of using dry shampoo



There are a ton of benefits to using dry shampoo on your pup, including:

To wash your dog if she’s injured and can’t get wet

To wash elderly dogs or dogs with illnesses (like arthritis) that won’t allow them to stand for long periods of time

To spread out the amount of time between baths for dogs who hate water

As a quick cleanup if your dog gets muddy or wet while out on a walk

To keep your dog’s fur fresh between baths

How to use dry shampoo



Using dry shampoo on your dog is pretty similar to using human dry shampoo. Follow these steps, and your dog will be refreshed and smell amazing:

Spray or apply the shampoo to your dog’s fur.

Avoid your dog’s eyes, mouth, ears and any other sensitive areas.

Rub it into your dog’s fur.

Wait a few minutes, then brush your dog or towel her off.

Keep in mind that you shouldn’t use dry shampoo to replace regular bathing, since it doesn’t really get rid of the dirt in your dog’s fur. And don’t use dry shampoo on your dog too often, or it can build up in your dog’s fur (and make her dirtier instead of cleaner).

How to find the best dry shampoo for your dog



To make sure you get the best dry shampoo for your pup, here’s what to look for:

Natural ingredients and no alcohol, parabens, dyes or sulfates so the shampoo won’t irritate your dog’s skin

PH balanced for dogs

A scent that smells good to you and won’t be too strong for your dog

Best dry shampoos for dogs