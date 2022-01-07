The Best Dog Dry Shampoos For Those 'No Time For A Bath' Days
Buy yourself a couple more days 👃🌸🐶
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve ever used dry shampoo, you know how useful it is, especially when you’re running short on time.
And did you know they make dry shampoo for dogs, too?
The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog dry shampoos to help your dog stay clean and smell awesome in between baths.
Foam Dog Dry Shampoos
Spray Dog Dry Shampoos
Powder Dog Dry Shampoo
How does dry shampoo work?
Dry shampoos for dogs basically let you bathe your dog without water. They contain ingredients that absorb excess oils and bacteria in your dog’s fur to leave it clean and smelling fresh. You can choose from a few types of dry shampoo for your pup: foams, sprays and powders.
Benefits of using dry shampoo
There are a ton of benefits to using dry shampoo on your pup, including:
- To wash your dog if she’s injured and can’t get wet
- To wash elderly dogs or dogs with illnesses (like arthritis) that won’t allow them to stand for long periods of time
- To spread out the amount of time between baths for dogs who hate water
- As a quick cleanup if your dog gets muddy or wet while out on a walk
- To keep your dog’s fur fresh between baths
How to use dry shampoo
Using dry shampoo on your dog is pretty similar to using human dry shampoo. Follow these steps, and your dog will be refreshed and smell amazing:
- Spray or apply the shampoo to your dog’s fur.
- Avoid your dog’s eyes, mouth, ears and any other sensitive areas.
- Rub it into your dog’s fur.
- Wait a few minutes, then brush your dog or towel her off.
Keep in mind that you shouldn’t use dry shampoo to replace regular bathing, since it doesn’t really get rid of the dirt in your dog’s fur. And don’t use dry shampoo on your dog too often, or it can build up in your dog’s fur (and make her dirtier instead of cleaner).
How to find the best dry shampoo for your dog
To make sure you get the best dry shampoo for your pup, here’s what to look for:
- Natural ingredients and no alcohol, parabens, dyes or sulfates so the shampoo won’t irritate your dog’s skin
- PH balanced for dogs
- A scent that smells good to you and won’t be too strong for your dog
Best dry shampoos for dogs
Foam Dog Dry Shampoos
This waterless dog shampoo is made with oatmeal extract to soothe itchy skin as it cleans. It’s pH balanced and alcohol- and paraben-free, so it’s safe to use on your pup. The coconut lime verbena scent is super refreshing, too.
The baking soda in this waterless dog shampoo absorbs smelly dog odors and leaves your pup with a juniper mist scent to make it seem like she just came from the groomer (even if she was just running around outside).
This dry shampoo only includes four natural ingredients and has no sulfates, parabens or dyes, so it’s great for dogs with sensitive skin or allergies. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan and biodegradable, so you can feel good about buying it. The shampoo comes in two fresh scents (fresh breeze and spring meadow) that will make you and your dog feel like you’re sniffing flowers.
Spray Dog Dry Shampoos
This dry shampoo is vegan, hypoallergenic, sulfate- and paraben-free, and made with no dyes, fragrances or chemicals. It’s a yummy cedar and citrus scent that you might even want to use on yourself. And it’s human grade, so it’s definitely high quality.
This waterless shampoo is made with aloe vera, tapioca starch and baking soda. It’s free from sulfates and parabens, and you’ll love the fresh coconut scent. It’s also veterinary dermatologist-approved.
This gentle dog dry shampoo spray is all-natural, plant-based, hypoallergenic and alcohol-free, so it’s perfect for dogs with sensitive skin. And the lavender scent smells great and is super soothing to calm you and your pup.
This waterless dog shampoo uses natural apple and honey to make your pup’s coat shine, moisturize her skin, and clean and deodorize her fur. It’s pH balanced for dogs and free from sulfates, dyes and chemicals.
This dog dry shampoo spray is hypoallergenic and detergent-, alcohol- and paraben-free. Plus, it’s not tested on animals, and the packaging is eco-friendly.
Powder Dog Dry Shampoo
If your dog doesn’t like sprays, try this powder dry shampoo. Not only does it clean your pup and make her smell good, but it also soothes itchy skin, hot spots, rashes and bug bites. For dogs who have skin folds, like pugs, it can be used to keep them dry and free from bacteria.
You won’t have to worry about a stinky dog in between washes with these easy-to-use dry shampoos. Just make sure you’re also keeping up with your dog’s grooming routine (like regular baths!) to keep her clean and healthy.