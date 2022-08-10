How To Find The Best Dry Cat Food For Your BFF

Here are some of our favorite picks:

We spoke with Dr. Bonk to learn all about how to pick the right cat food.

According to Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats , the best cat dry cat food lists meat as the main ingredient and meets Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) standards. There are also other things you’ll need to consider based on your cat’s age and any health conditions he may have.

There are so many different options when it comes to dry cat food, so how do you know which one is right for your BFF?

Dog Goes Everywhere In His Dad's Kangaroo Pouch

Benefits of dry cat food

Dry cat food has a few benefits, so providing your cat with a kibble-based diet can be good for him.

Convenience

Dry cat food is a convenient option since it’s easy to store and great for pet parents on a budget.

And because it doesn’t go bad when it’s left out for a few hours, it’s a good option for cats who don’t finish their meals right away.

“Cats that may benefit most from dry food are those that like to graze or pick at their food throughout the day since it can be safely left out, where wet food goes bad if it’s not refrigerated,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

Good for dental health

Since dry cat food is crunchy, biting into the pieces can help with your cat’s dental care between brushings and professional cleanings since the rough texture scrapes against his teeth while he’s eating.

“There is also an argument that eating dry kibble helps to mechanically clean a cat’s teeth as they chew,” Dr. Bonk said. “It may to some degree help remove/prevent plaque and tartar buildup, which can be a major plus for cats that won’t allow their teeth to be brushed.”

The downside to dry cat food

The main issue with dry cat food is that it doesn't have much moisture compared to wet cat food.

A lot of vets think that food with a lot of moisture can help your cat stay hydrated, which can prevent issues like urinary tract infections. That high moisture content is good for cats with other conditions, too.

“Wet food is higher in water content, a plus for cats with kidney disease or diabetes,” Dr. Bonk said.

How to find the best dry cat food

According to Dr. Bonk, there are a few things you should look out for when trying to find the best dry cat food.

It meets AAFCO standards

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) is an organization that sets nutrition standards for pet food.

For your cat’s food to be considered complete and balanced, these standards need to be met. So when you’re looking for dry cat food, keep your eyes peeled for a disclaimer on the label that says the food meets AAFCO standards.

Meat is the main ingredient

If meat is the main ingredient — or even the top few ingredients — you’ll know that your cat is getting all the protein he needs from his dry food.

“Choose a dry cat food that contains whole meat as at least the first ingredient, preferably second as well,” Dr. Bonk said.

You should always pay attention to the ingredients list to make sure your cat’s getting all his nutrients, and steering clear of anything he’s sensitive to.

“Whole grains and vegetables should also be on there,” Dr. Bonk said. “Avoid any ingredients that your cat is allergic to.”

Think about your cat’s life stage and health conditions

There are many types of dry cat food that are formulated for more specific needs.

For example, kitten food and senior food will have a different amount of nutrients than dry cat food for adults. And if your cat’s dealing with certain health conditions — like if he has a sensitive stomach, struggles with hairballs or has put on a few extra pounds — you should opt for a food that’s specially designed to help him out.

There’s a variety of flavors

If your cat’s a picky eater, it’s also good to go with a dry food that has a variety of recipes to keep him interested.

“You may also want to choose a brand that offers different flavors and formulations if you have a picky eater in order to keep them interested without having to completely change up their diet,” Dr. Bonk said.

Best dry cat foods

We rounded up some of the best dry cat food, based on Dr. Bonk’s guidelines.