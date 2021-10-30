The Best Dog Wipes On Amazon
No time for a bath? No problem.
Between visits to the groomer and at-home baths, your pup may get into a stinky situation. Be it a beach adventure, romp in the dog park or muddy walk — dogs get dirty.
But you don’t need to run a bath every other day to keep your dog clean and smelling good.
Luckily, dog wipes are an easy solution to the stink and grime that doesn’t require a full shampoo.
Deodorizing wipes clean fur and paws and remove any lingering smell with a simple wipe-down, and according to happy pet parents, these are the absolute best dog wipes on Amazon.
With over 18,900 five-star reviews, the Earth Rated dog wipes on Amazon are a favorite among pup parents. The wipes themselves are plant based and compostable; contain all-natural ingredients like aloe, shea butter and chamomile; and are hypoallergenic yet durable. You can use them for grooming fur, paws and, yes, even bums!
These bamboo-based grooming wipes from Pogi’s are quilted, which means they’re tough and stand up to even the dirtiest of dogs. The Hawaiian awapuhi and vitamin E help to condition and enhance the shine of your dog’s fur, and the cleansing formula is free from parabens and alcohols.
“Great value,” one of the over 9,200 five-star reviewers wrote about Nature's Miracle deodorizing bath wipes, noting that the material “doesn't come apart in your hand during use. The fragrance is very light and pleasant … From the first sheet to the last, not too damp or dripping wet.” The cleaning solution is effective but mild and alcohol-free.
TropiClean, the same brand that makes a much-loved dog shampoo, also sells highly-rated dog wipes on Amazon. These hypoallergenic wipes are made with 99 percent naturally-derived ingredients, including aloe and witch hazel extracts. They’re great to keep with you on adventures or at home for quick wipe-downs in between baths.
The Burt’s Bees dog wipes on Amazon remove dirt and grime as well as any lingering odor using ingredients like honey, amino acids, vitamins and minerals. They’re pH balanced and suitable for all dogs. “We use these for quick wipes on paws after being outdoors,” one pet parent wrote. “These are just right. No allergy or perfumy issues, yet they are thick and sturdy enough to do a good quick wipe-down for whatever these pesky four-legged children get into outside.”
These large-sized dog wipes on Amazon from BIGA are alcohol-free and paraben-free and are made with safe, mild ingredients that tackle dirt and stink between baths. With over 1,400 five-star reviews, pet parents say the BIGA wipes are great for daily use and work great on sensitive skin.