The Best Dog Water Fountains On Amazon

Though some dogs have no problem drinking out of water bowls and, well, other bowls (*cough* the toilet *cough*), some pups need a bit of encouragement to stay hydrated.

Luckily, dog water fountains exist and can entice your dog to keep drinking from the fresh, flowing water trickling from a constantly bubbling fountain.

Thanks to the constant movement of water, dog water fountains keep drinking water fresh, oxygenated and free from impurities, making them an upgraded and healthier alternative to the classic water bowl.

Check out these top-rated dog water fountains on Amazon.