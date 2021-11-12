The Best Dog Water Fountains On Amazon
For peak hydration.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Though some dogs have no problem drinking out of water bowls and, well, other bowls (*cough* the toilet *cough*), some pups need a bit of encouragement to stay hydrated.
Luckily, dog water fountains exist and can entice your dog to keep drinking from the fresh, flowing water trickling from a constantly bubbling fountain.
Thanks to the constant movement of water, dog water fountains keep drinking water fresh, oxygenated and free from impurities, making them an upgraded and healthier alternative to the classic water bowl.
Check out these top-rated dog water fountains on Amazon.
The Veken pet fountain can hold up to 3 liters of water and uses a triple filtration system to remove hair residue, odor and heavy metals. The fountain features two levels for drinking, and the automatic bubbler keeps water fresh throughout the day. “My dogs seem to like this cool pet fountain that keeps the water fresh and in rotation,” one pet parent wrote. “It's just big enough for several days' supply of water but not too big that the water stays in for too long.”
The PetSafe Drinkwell fountain comes in three different sizes — a half gallon, full gallon or 2 gallons — and lets you customize how fast the water falls from the free-falling system. The 2-gallon fountain is great for big dogs, and the fountain parts are dishwasher safe.
Available in both 2-liter and 3-liter sizes, the ORSDA stainless steel drinking fountain is hygienic, dishwasher safe and free from BPA. And the soft bubbling of the upper fountain is much quieter than standard pet fountains. Over 4,900 pet parents say this dog water fountain on Amazon has upped their pups’ hydration and actually has a lovely sound.
“The main reason I bought it was for the raised drinking [aspect],” one pet parent said of the ZEUS Fresh & Clear drinking fountain on Amazon. “Dozier has an issue drinking water that is in a dish on the floor … This fit the bill, and the fountain feature is a bonus.” The ZEUS fountain also comes with an activated carbon filtration system, and the constant movement of the water keeps it fresh for days.
The two-tiered layout of the Dog Mate drinking fountain makes this a great fit for both large and small dogs. It’s easy to clean in the dishwasher and operates using a super-quiet pump system. “Works amazingly,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's completely silent. There are no leaks. It has a huge capacity, and you can change the setting of the fountain to your liking. My dog has gone through so many bowls, and this is the first one he prefers over the toilet.”
The Platinum version of the PetSafe Drinkwell fountain comes with a see-through water reservoir so you can easily keep an eye on when the fountain needs a refill. It also uses activated carbon to filter out odor, bad tastes and hair, and the plastic shell of the fountain can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher.
Inspired by Niagara Falls, the Lu&Ba pet water fountain features an 8-inch-high dispenser that your dog can drink directly from, or he can drink from the basin below. It’s made from a food-grade material, and the spout features an activated carbon filter that softens water and removes any impurities that may lead to urinary tract infections.