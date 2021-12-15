The Best Dog Walking Jackets For Cool Weather
Safe, warm and super convenient.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When the cool weather sets in, it’s time to open up the coat closet and take stock of what you have. If you’re lacking in the dog-walking-jacket department, then The Dodo is here to help you out.
No matter what you’re looking for — a lightweight, high-vis outer layer, a snow-ready coat or a battery-powered heated shell — you’ll find the perfect jacket for your winter dog walks below.
Don’t get left out in the cold. Find your new favorite jacket before the chill hits hard.
Make sure you’re staying as safe as possible while out walking your pup by wearing this neon jacket from Columbia. It comes in several bright colors, all of which are waterproof, and will ensure you’re visible no matter the weather conditions. “This coat is very flattering, and would recommend it to anyone who needs a lightweight windbreaker,” one of the over 8,000 five-star reviewers said. “I love the angle of the two side zip pockets. I put my house keys in one pocket and my smartphone in the other pocket.”
Another great lightweight jacket option for dog walking is the unisex Charles River Apparel water-resistant pullover. It’s breathable yet shields you from wind and water, and the zip-close center pocket is a great place to store doggy bags, keys or your phone. It’s available in multiple colors and in sizes up to 5XL.
If you like the idea of being extra visible but need a bit more warmth, then check out the Ergodyne high-visibility bomber on Amazon. It’s fully lined with thermal quilted insulation and comes with a hidden hood that can be unzipped from the collar.
The only thing better than a jacket that keeps you warm and dry is a jacket that has tons and tons of pockets — and this women’s jacket from Orolay has just that. With six large pockets on the front, including four that zip closed, this winter jacket is the perfect dog-walking accessory. You can fit treats, doggy bags, extra gloves and anything else you can think of inside. “I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person while walking our dogs,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She is a designer, so I assumed this was some expensive design jacket, cause it looks it! … Love the 1,000 pockets and the side zippers feature. Overall, it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is.”
For those late-night winter walks, you’re going to want a jacket that keeps you extra warm and toasty, and that’s where the ORORO heated jacket comes in. It’s a battery-powered jacket that has three heat settings that will warm you up for up to 10 hours at a time. And despite the heating elements, this jacket is machine washable.
If simple is what you’re looking for, look no further than the Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer jacket. It comes in a bunch of different colors and is the perfect get-up-and-go jacket made with comfy polyester fill and a nylon shell that keeps out the chill. (You can shop the women’s cut right here.)
Stay snug as a bug in this super-long Eddie Bauer duff coat that extends below the knee. It keeps you cozy with premium down filling and a StormRepel durable, water-repellent polyester outer. You can keep the hood on or zip it off and also adjust how close this coat fits to your body with the inner pull toggle.
What happens if your dog has to go out, but you’re snuggled up on the couch under your favorite blanket? It’s no problem with the Waitu wearable blanket sweatshirt. It’s literally a blanket in sweatshirt form that can be pulled on over your head and worn either inside or out. It even comes with a hood to better keep out the cold. Your neighbors may judge you a little for stepping outside wearing this thing, but we definitely won’t.