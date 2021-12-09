The Warmest Gloves For Walking Your Dog In Winter
Stay cozy on all those winter potty runs!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
For those of you who live in colder climates, wintertime dog walks can be a bit miserable. Whether you’re walking through snow, sleet or chilling temperatures, you want to make sure you have the right gear — and adding a pair of toasty mittens or gloves to your wardrobe is a great first step.
And thanks to additions like grip pads and insulation, there are a bunch of gloves and mittens out there that are made to withstand outdoor activities (like leash holding).
The Dodo found the best mittens and gloves for dog walking that will make your wintertime walks so much more enjoyable.
Built with a Heatlok system, which traps body heat, creating a thermal barrier without excess bulk, these gloves from OZERO will keep your hands warm in temperatures that dip below 30 degrees. They’re soft, flexible and include a suede grip on the inside of your palm for superior grip.
Available in four colors and five sizes, the Carhartt insulated mittens will keep your fingers toasty-warm while out for winter walks with your dog. They are made with an all-purpose polytex shell and feature digital-grip palms and stick-grip fingers and thumbs to help you stay in control.
Another great pair of convertible mittens are these ones from Metog. They’re lined with 3M Thinsulate fleece material, and the outer shell is a 50-50 blend of wool and polyester, so they’ll keep your hands nice and toasty. And this pair also comes with leather-padded palms and thumbs for a serious grip.
With gripper dots on the palms and thumbs and a water-repellent polyester shell, these Eddie Bauer down mittens are ready for an outdoor adventure. “I wanted some gloves that were wind resistant and warm to wear when I take my dogs outside at 5 a.m.,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “These mittens are great. They block the wind and keep my hands toasty warm. I like how they are like a glove within the mittens.”
Rather than take off your entire mitten to pick up after your dog while out for a walk, simply pull back the finger portion of the ViGrace convertible mittens to reveal fingerless gloves. And the rubber patches on the palms and thumbs ensure you have a tight grip on your dog’s leash at all times.
These flannel-lined gloves from SIMARI will keep your hands cozy while allowing you to scroll through your phone while out on your walk. “Bought these for a ski trip in Wyoming … I ended up wearing these thin gloves almost exclusively,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I was blown away by how warm my hands stayed, and they were much easier to use with my phone, helmet, boots, skis, etc. The temperatures were in the low teens to low single digits.”
These super-chunky knitted mittens from C.C. are lined with luxe faux fur that will keep your fingers so warm while out for walks. And the suede patch in the palm area gives you a great grip on the leash. “I love these,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are really well made and are very thick. The grip pad for driving is a great feature. I walk for an hour and have used them with temperatures in 30s.”
The Koxly gloves on Amazon are made with insulated cotton, polar fleece and 3M insulation that keep your hands dry and warm while out and about. And because the materials are lightweight, your fingers remain flexible for leash holding — and the fingertips are even touch-screen friendly, so you can scroll happily while walking.
The breathable waterproof nylon of the Tough Outdoors winter ski mittens keeps wind and water out while keeping your hands warm and dry. The synthetic leather palms provide you with excellent grip, and the adjustable wrist straps ensure a tight fit.
If you’re not about to feel a nip of cold air for any reason, then it’s time to invest in the battery-powered heated mittens from SAVIOR HEAT. These mittens are covered with water-resistant lambskin leather, and the index finger is separated from the rest of the mitten, which helps you grab hold of a leash, harness or poop bag.