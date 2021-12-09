The Warmest Gloves For Walking Your Dog In Winter

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

For those of you who live in colder climates, wintertime dog walks can be a bit miserable. Whether you’re walking through snow, sleet or chilling temperatures, you want to make sure you have the right gear — and adding a pair of toasty mittens or gloves to your wardrobe is a great first step.

And thanks to additions like grip pads and insulation, there are a bunch of gloves and mittens out there that are made to withstand outdoor activities (like leash holding).

The Dodo found the best mittens and gloves for dog walking that will make your wintertime walks so much more enjoyable.