Get Your Dog His Own Luggage With One Of These 6 Travel Bags
While traveling with your dog can be a ton of fun, it can also be a bit overwhelming — especially if you’re trying to stay organized.
But one tried-and-true trick while traveling with dogs is to give your dog his very own travel bag.
Dog travel bags keep your dog’s stuff all in one place and are usually designed to carry things like food, bowls, toys and anything else your pup might need. That way, you know exactly where everything is when you’re on the go.
But there are a ton of dog travel bag options available online, so how can you find the best one?
The Dodo reached out to Irith Bloom, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of The Sophisticated Dog in Los Angeles, who said the best dog travel bags are ergonomic, lightweight and sturdy — and shared some tips for how to find the best one.
Dog travel bag benefits
Travel bags for dogs are designed to hold your pup’s supplies, which makes carrying around items like dog bowls and food a lot easier.
And since dog supplies can get heavy, dog travel bags are usually designed to be super easy to carry.
“They are also usually lightweight and have convenient handles,” Bloom told The Dodo. “This makes them easier to use.”
And some dog travel bags are even airline approved, so you can take them as a carry-on while flying.
“Travel bags may even be specially made to fit under an airplane seat more easily,” Bloom said.
How to find the best dog travel bag
When looking to purchase a dog travel bag, look for one that’s lightweight yet sturdy, has comfortable handles and fits airline carry-on requirements (if you plan to use it for flying). And of course, pick one that you like the look of, which will definitely encourage you to use the bag more frequently.
“Look for features that will work well for you — everything from a color you like to a strap or handle that fits your hand well,” Bloom said. “Finally, consider the weight of the bag and its sturdiness … [these] can be conflicting features, but both are important. You want the bag to be as light as possible so it's easy to carry but also sturdy enough to make it through multiple journeys.”
To find a dog travel bag that’s high quality, pay attention to the details. “Check the hardware — especially the zippers — and examine the fabric and seams. If it looks like the bag would fall apart easily, it’s not a good choice,” Bloom said.
If you know you’ll need to feed your dog on the go — like if you’re camping or on a road trip — look for dog travel bags that come with insulated food storage, dog bowls and a water bottle holder. Some travel bags even come with a built-in mat to catch any spills.
Top-rated dog travel bags
This dog travel backpack prioritizes comfort. Since most dog travel bags have an arm handle, this travel bag is unique in that it distributes the weight of your dog’s supplies on your back, making it a lot easier to carry. It also comes with a whole bunch of other perks, like separate pouches to hold your dog’s food, two collapsible silicone bowls, a water bottle holder and a built-in poop bag dispenser. You can choose from eight fun colors, so you can find one that matches your own luggage!
This all-black dog travel bag is as functional as it is sleek. It has six pockets in total and comes with two separate food pouches that are insulated to keep food fresh. Two stainless steel bowls (which are always good to have) are included in this purchase as well as a built-in food mat for mealtimes on the go.
This dog travel backpack includes one large, insulated compartment for your dog’s food that can hold up to 25 cups of kibble at a time. It also has straps if you need to carry a towel, mat or blanket for your dog, which makes it pretty awesome for camping. And this bag is super ergonomic. It comes with comfy leather handles if you don’t want to carry it on your back for long.
This bright pink dog travel bag is definitely a statement piece. And it can be really useful, too. It’s super spacious, comes with a ton of compartments and is airline approved. The bag also makes feeding your dog really easy with its two separate insulated food containers, two collapsible silicone bowls and built-in mat.
A unique quality about this dog travel bag is that it comes with a checklist to build your own first aid kit as well as a pouch to carry your dog’s medications. The travel bag also comes with a water bottle holder, straps for a blanket or towel, insulated food compartments, two collapsible silicone bowls and lots of pouches.
This highly rated dog travel bag is sturdy, stylish and functional. And if you plan on walking through an airport or the like, the back sleeve lets you slip it on top of luggage, so you won’t even have to carry it yourself. It also comes with a ton of compartments, food storage, silicone bowls, a removable divider and a water bottle holder for the ultimate convenience.