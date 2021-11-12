Get Your Dog His Own Luggage With One Of These 6 Travel Bags

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

While traveling with your dog can be a ton of fun, it can also be a bit overwhelming — especially if you’re trying to stay organized.

But one tried-and-true trick while traveling with dogs is to give your dog his very own travel bag.

Dog travel bags keep your dog’s stuff all in one place and are usually designed to carry things like food, bowls, toys and anything else your pup might need. That way, you know exactly where everything is when you’re on the go.

But there are a ton of dog travel bag options available online, so how can you find the best one?

The Dodo reached out to Irith Bloom, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of The Sophisticated Dog in Los Angeles, who said the best dog travel bags are ergonomic, lightweight and sturdy — and shared some tips for how to find the best one.

Dog travel bag benefits



Travel bags for dogs are designed to hold your pup’s supplies, which makes carrying around items like dog bowls and food a lot easier.

And since dog supplies can get heavy, dog travel bags are usually designed to be super easy to carry.

“They are also usually lightweight and have convenient handles,” Bloom told The Dodo. “This makes them easier to use.”

And some dog travel bags are even airline approved, so you can take them as a carry-on while flying.

“Travel bags may even be specially made to fit under an airplane seat more easily,” Bloom said.

How to find the best dog travel bag



When looking to purchase a dog travel bag, look for one that’s lightweight yet sturdy, has comfortable handles and fits airline carry-on requirements (if you plan to use it for flying). And of course, pick one that you like the look of, which will definitely encourage you to use the bag more frequently.

“Look for features that will work well for you — everything from a color you like to a strap or handle that fits your hand well,” Bloom said. “Finally, consider the weight of the bag and its sturdiness … [these] can be conflicting features, but both are important. You want the bag to be as light as possible so it's easy to carry but also sturdy enough to make it through multiple journeys.”

To find a dog travel bag that’s high quality, pay attention to the details. “Check the hardware — especially the zippers — and examine the fabric and seams. If it looks like the bag would fall apart easily, it’s not a good choice,” Bloom said.

If you know you’ll need to feed your dog on the go — like if you’re camping or on a road trip — look for dog travel bags that come with insulated food storage, dog bowls and a water bottle holder. Some travel bags even come with a built-in mat to catch any spills.