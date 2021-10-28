The 9 Best Dog Training Books
It turns out that you can actually teach an old dog new tricks — and train your new puppy to be the perfect companion. All you need is the right book to help you, and The Dodo found the best dog training books to get you started.
According to the reviews left by pet parents who read these dog training books cover to cover, these manuals are helpful, concise and will train you how to teach your dog good behaviors (and maybe a few tricks along the way).
Check out these best-selling dog training books online to kick off your training adventure.
Brandon McMillan, the Emmy-winning star of the CBS show “Lucky Dog,” shares his training system with new pet parents. According to McMillan, any dog can be transformed, no matter their age or prior situation, through building trust, establishing focus and control, and mastering the right training techniques. From the seven common commands (sit, stay, down, come, off, heel and no) to house training, chewing, barking and more, McMillan promises to help your dog become better behaved and happier within just a week.
The Dog Whisperer himself, Cesar Milan, says you can raise the perfect dog, and to do so, you must start in your pup’s foundational years. In his 2009 dog training book “How to Raise the Perfect Dog,” Milan outlines how to create “the best environment for a well-balanced dog in order to avoid behavioral issues in the future,” as well as teaches you how to correct the most common behavior issues in puppies. Over 3,700 Amazon reviewers say this dog training book helped them actually raise the perfect dog.
Not only does Zak George’s dog training book on Amazon guide you through choosing and training the right puppy for you, but it also pushes positive reinforcement methods. “I read three different books on training … The only one I actually enjoyed reading was Zak’s,” one pet parent wrote. “It’s a really easy and fun read, as many of the sections in the book have a YouTube video to accompany the description. This is wonderful if you’re not much of a reader, as the videos are a little break from the book … Also, his approach WORKS!!”
Patricia B. McConnell, Ph.D., and Brenda Scidmore write about positive reinforcement as the premiere method of puppy training in their 2010 book “The Puppy Primer.” Hundreds of dog trainers and behaviorists rely on this book for the basics, and now pet parents can get the info on Amazon. “I had to accept the fact that I was the one who needed training!” one pet parent wrote of the book. “This book was recommended to me by my daughter. She has been a dog handler and trainer for many years for the military and now for Homeland Security … so she knows her stuff! This book is easy to follow. Chapters and specific training issues and methods are logically presented … You won't be overwhelmed by this book, and it really has made puppy training easier this time!”
Written by Dawn Sylvia-Stasiewicz, who trained the White House dog Bo Obama as well as Senator Ted Kennedy’s dogs, “Training the Best Dog Ever” teaches dog parents the value of trust and treats when it comes to training and starts with only 10 to 20 minutes of practicing per day. Sylvia-Stasiewicz’s methods even work on adult dogs who may be used to getting away with their bad habits.
This step-by-step guide to training your new puppy, written by Mark Van Wye of Zoom Room Dog Training, will equip you with straightforward, easy-to-follow techniques that will help you understand your puppy’s perspective and how you can change that to train him to be better behaved. “This is an excellent book,” one pet parent wrote. “It very simply, clearly and concisely covers the basic concepts and tenets of puppy training — potty training, crate training, socialization and the basic commands … Just direct, to-the-point ideas and instructions. Highly, highly recommended for folks who are about to adopt a puppy.”
The Monks of New Skete drew on their experiences as long-time breeders of German shepherds and trainers of all dogs to write a thorough training manual on how to raise a puppy into a well-rounded dog. This updated version of their bestselling book includes new information on canine health as well as new photos and chapters on adopting from shelters and rescue organizations.
If you already have the best dog ever and want to teach him a few extra tricks, this book by Kyra Sundance and Chalcy will teach you how to train your dog to do much more than sit, stay and shake. You can learn how to get your pup to grab things out of the fridge, tidy up his toys and even wave goodbye. “I have had dogs for 50 years, but this is definitely the best, most fun training book I've had,” one dog parent wrote. “The instructions are clear, and I have a number of successes already even though my shih tzu puppy is still only 4 months old.”
Get your kids in on the training fun, too, with “Dog Training for Kids” by Vanessa Estrada Marin, a dog trainer who specializes in working with dogs and kids. This dog training book from Amazon includes the basics, like how to stop unnecessary barking, house training and crate training, as well as fun games and tricks kids can teach their pups, like obstacle courses, fetch and the speak command.