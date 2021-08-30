The Best Dog Toys For Small Dogs
Small toys, big fun!
Buying toys for your small dog can sometimes be challenging. Many toys that are meant to be one-size-fits-all end up being way too big for your little guy and a difficult size for him to get his mouth around.
Luckily, some pet brands have released toys designed specifically for smaller pups, and The Dodo found some of the best dog toys for small dogs available online and rounded them up below. Now you can finally grab something for your BFF that suits his stature perfectly.
Your dog will be on a mission to pull every last monkey out this banana if it’s the last thing he does. The ZippyPaws puzzle toy contains three squeaker-filled monkeys that can be stuffed into the banana or played with on their own. The toy’s design encourages your dog to work for his reward, and will keep him busy and entertained.
“I bought these for my little Pomeranian and she loves them,” one pet parent wrote about the LEGEND SANDY squeaky dog toy set. “It was so much fun opening the package with her … She loves these toys, especially the squeaker.” These cotton plushies are colorful, squeaky and the perfect size for smaller dogs to chew and play with.
This toy frog actually croaks! This battery-powered plush toy makes “ribbit” sounds when your dog bites down — a nice alternative to the standard squeak. “My pup loves this toy!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We have only had it a few days, but she carries it with her all over the house and even takes it outside.”
The tickly texture and deflated feel of the sensory fish toy from Lucas B Natural Dog Toys is appealing for soft chewers or puppies who are teething. The soft, BPA-free rubber is gentle on smaller teeth and jaws, and the squeaker inside the fish isn’t as loud as other toys, so your sanity will be saved.
Available in fun animal designs like pig, chicken and bunny, the Fattiez toys from Outward Hound are the perfect plushies for pups who love to chew. These plush toys for small dogs are made with minimal seams, which means they’re less likely to be destroyed, and their round shape provides more of a chewy challenge for your pup when he plays.
These super-soft, nontoxic latex toys from Chiwava are the perfect size for your small pup. They squeak and bounce to keep your pup interested, and can be chewed on for hours. “These little rollie pollies also squeak and have [a] wonky spring in their bounce,” one dog parent said. “Fun toy for my maltipoo!”
Your pup will get 12 colorful toys when you purchase this plush toy set from Nocciola. “The [toy] size was perfect for my 15-pound Maltese, Rocky,” one pet parent wrote. “Since my Maltese has been putting these toys to the test for awhile, I have discovered they are actually holding up extremely well!” Plus, the toys come with their own drawstring bag so, when playtime is over, cleanup and storage is a breeze.
Your pup will have the whole world in his paws when he plays with the Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff fetch ball. This toy holds surprise treats in its center, and its ridged continents are awesome to gnaw on. And thanks to the ball being so lightweight, this toy is fun to play with in the water, too!
Thanks to the flattened shape of these smiley toys from HDSX, their bounce is completely unpredictable, which drives dogs wild. And, of course, the squeaker is a major win. “These squeaky balls are the perfect size for my 8-pound dog,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He absolutely loves them and races through the house squeaking as he runs.”
Available in three sizes, the smallest Chew King fetch ball is awesome for small dogs. These balls are dishwasher-safe, lightweight and nontoxic, and the hole through the center makes an exciting whistling sound when thrown. Plus, you can stuff peanut butter or treats in the center for added fun.
Not only will your dog be mesmerized by the bobbing action of the StarMark Bob-A-Lot toy, but he’ll be incentivized to play thanks to its treat-dispensing feature. The weighted bottom makes the toy rock back and forth, and the more your dog noses it around, the more treats he’ll be surprised with.