The Best Dog Towels (So You And Your Pup Don’t Have To Share)

Of course you want to share everything with your dog — but a bath towel might be the one thing you want to keep to yourself.

Luckily some companies actually make towels specifically for dogs. But what should you look for when buying a dog towel, and how can you find the right one for your pup?

Here’s what you need to know when buying a towel for your dog, plus some of The Dodo’s top picks.

Best budget towel: Bone Dry Pet Drying Collection Embroidered Terry Microfiber Towel

Best towel with pockets: Soggy Doggy Super Shammy

Best dog bathrobe towel: THE SNUGGLY DOG Easy Wear Dog Towel

Most absorbent towel: Dog Gone Smart The Original Dirty Dog Shammy

Best lightweight towel: KinHwa Dog Towel Super Absorbent Pet Bath Towel

Benefits of a dog towel



There are a ton of benefits to having a bath towel specifically for your dog, such as:

You won’t have to share a towel with your dog (this might be the biggest upside).

You won’t have to deal with wet dog smell for as long because dog towels are made of more absorbent material to dry their fur quickly.

Dog towels can be used for a lot of other things, like wiping off your pup’s muddy paws or drying him off after a walk in the rain.

How to find the best dog towel



Here’s what to look for when buying a dog towel:

Absorbent and quick-drying material — Most dog towels are made out of microfiber because it’s more absorbent than the materials that human towels are made of, so it dries dog fur more easily.

Size — Look for a towel that’s the right size for your dog (so you don’t end up drying your Great Dane with a hand towel).

Machine washable — A machine-washable towel will be much easier to clean.