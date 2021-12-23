The Best Dog Towels (So You And Your Pup Don’t Have To Share)
Bye wet dog smell 👋
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Of course you want to share everything with your dog — but a bath towel might be the one thing you want to keep to yourself.
Luckily some companies actually make towels specifically for dogs. But what should you look for when buying a dog towel, and how can you find the right one for your pup?
Here’s what you need to know when buying a towel for your dog, plus some of The Dodo’s top picks.
Best budget towel: Bone Dry Pet Drying Collection Embroidered Terry Microfiber Towel
Best towel with pockets: Soggy Doggy Super Shammy
Best dog bathrobe towel: THE SNUGGLY DOG Easy Wear Dog Towel
Most absorbent towel: Dog Gone Smart The Original Dirty Dog Shammy
Best lightweight towel: KinHwa Dog Towel Super Absorbent Pet Bath Towel
Benefits of a dog towel
There are a ton of benefits to having a bath towel specifically for your dog, such as:
- You won’t have to share a towel with your dog (this might be the biggest upside).
- You won’t have to deal with wet dog smell for as long because dog towels are made of more absorbent material to dry their fur quickly.
- Dog towels can be used for a lot of other things, like wiping off your pup’s muddy paws or drying him off after a walk in the rain.
How to find the best dog towel
Here’s what to look for when buying a dog towel:
- Absorbent and quick-drying material — Most dog towels are made out of microfiber because it’s more absorbent than the materials that human towels are made of, so it dries dog fur more easily.
- Size — Look for a towel that’s the right size for your dog (so you don’t end up drying your Great Dane with a hand towel).
- Machine washable — A machine-washable towel will be much easier to clean.
Best dog towels
This dog towel is made of a soft and quick-drying terry microfiber fabric that will make drying your pup a breeze. It’s lightweight, so you can use it to protect your car seats from dog hair or dirty paws if needed. It’s also machine washable for easy cleanup.
The microfiber chenille fabric of this towel is so absorbent that it holds up to seven times its weight in water. You can put your hands in the side pockets to easily get a grip on the towel to dry off your pup. Plus, it’s machine washable.
This bath towel also doubles as a bathrobe. The adjustable neck on this towel will keep your dog comfortable, and it has a button to secure it around your dog’s tail. It also comes with a removable belt, and it comes in multiple sizes so you can find the perfect fit. The towel robe is made of high-density microfiber to be super absorbent.
The absorbent material of this towel dries eight times faster than regular towels and absorbs up to 20 times more water — so it’s perfect if you really want to dry your dog fast. And it has side pockets that you can slip your hands into so you have more control when drying off your dog.
This soft towel is made of absorbent microfiber. It’s quick-drying and lightweight, so you can travel with it. It’s also machine washable, so you can easily get rid of any lingering dog smells.