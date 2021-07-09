The Best Dog Toothpastes On Amazon
There’s nothing better than getting kisses from your dog — that is until you catch a whiff of his bad breath. And what you’re smelling may point to a bigger issue than just stinkiness.
Just like humans, plaque and tartar can damage your dog’s teeth and lead to larger dental issues down the road. So, to both solve smelly breath and promote a healthy mouth, brushing your dog's teeth should be worked into your regular grooming regimen.
The good news is there are a handful of high-quality, pet-parent-approved dog toothpastes on Amazon that promise to fight plaque, remove tartar buildup and freshen your pup’s breath so that kisses can be even more enjoyable — and they all taste great, so he’ll be less likely to resist your brushing!
This gum health kit from Arm & Hammer comes with the brand’s gum health enzymatic toothpaste as well as a double-headed toothbrush and finger brush. This toothpaste formula works to soothe sensitive and swollen gums while maintaining healthy teeth and fresh breath. “My two dogs actually like it,” one pet parent wrote. “One of them has never given in to tooth-brushing without a fight, but since I've been using this stuff, he's a lot more tolerant and easier to manage. If only nail trims could be this easy …”
Virbac’s enzymatic formula is non-foaming, meaning it is safe for use on a daily basis if you need it, but the brand recommends checking with your vet to see how often you should brush your dog’s teeth. Over 13,200 pet parents on Amazon love the CET formula, with one five-star reviewer writing, “I have to brush my rescue Chihuahua's teeth nightly … Her breath smell improved after a few days of daily brushing, but it took over nine months to get 80 percent of the dark nasty brown gunk off her teeth. The vet was amazed at the improvement in her teeth at her first yearly check-up.”
This veterinarian-formulated toothpaste from Vet’s Best uses a mixture of natural ingredients, including aloe, neem oil and grapefruit seed extract, to freshen breath and remove plaque buildup and tartar. You can use either a brush or a finger to apply, and it’s safe to use two to three times per week. “Vet’s Best Toothpaste is what I’ve used for many, many years on my service dogs’ teeth, as well as former pet dogs. It’s also what I’ve used on [the] teeth of family and friends’ dogs who have brought them to me for overall bathing/grooming,” one five-star reviewer said. “Over the years, I’ve recommended Vet’s Best toothpaste to numerous dog owners as well as other service dog owners.”
Arm & Hammer’s three-piece teeth-brushing kit comes with the brand’s pet-approved enzymatic toothpaste, enhanced with baking soda, a two-headed toothbrush and a finger brush. “My dog had bad plaque, bleeding and swollen gums. After one week of daily usage I have seen significant change, his teeth look clean and his gums stopped bleeding,” one of the 13,500 five-star pet parents said. “Plaque has slowly come off and he doesn’t mind the flavor. I will continue using it on a regular basis.”
This non-foaming formula doesn’t require rinsing and can be used two to three times per week. It polishes teeth, removes plaque and tartar, and has a tasty poultry flavor that will make brushing your pup’s teeth a breeze. “Holy cow!!! This stuff works!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I've been using it once a week for a year and when I tell you that I can literally pick chunks of hardened plaque off of her teeth I am not lying! It was like all of a sudden it kicked in and worked like a miracle. I am SO happy! Like I said it took some time but with regular brushing it works perfectly!”
All you have to do to let the Oxyfresh gel start doing its thing is apply it along your dog’s gum line with a finger or soft toothbrush. Your dog’s licking and saliva will do the rest. And this formula is great for picky pets because it doesn’t contain flavor additives that might turn them off. “This has been a great product for my dog's teeth. He is 11 years old and I have always brushed his teeth his whole life,” one pet parent wrote. “After using this, his teeth seem less sensitive and more clean!! Even his breath is better. As I mentioned he has had his teeth brushed twice a week for 11 straight years!! Finally something decent to use for us.”
This thick gel from Bodhi uses spearmint, peppermint and aloe to deodorize and break down plaque buildup. Use a gentle finger toothbrush to work away tartar and let your dog’s licking action do the rest. “It works great on my 15-year-old toy poodle who has very few teeth: teeth are whiter, no bad breath and she does not seem to mind,” one pet parent wrote. “I use a very gentle brush, brush in circles and daily. Definitely an improvement in less than a week HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.”
This organic formula from Radius is completely non-toxic and doesn’t contain xylitol, chemicals, pesticides, GMOs, glutens, fluoride or synthetics. Instead, it uses natural ingredients like coconut oil, sweet potato, cinnamon and mint to freshen breath and remove buildup. “According to my dogs it has a great taste, which makes brushing their teeth much easier,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “One of my dogs usually hates having her teeth brushed but since I've been using this toothpaste, she has started to become more comfortable with it. I love the natural ingredients and will definitely purchase again!!!”
TropiClean’s peanut butter-flavored gel promises to give your pup cleaner teeth in less than 30 days with regular use. This formula uses green tea to safely remove plaque and tartar, and to use the gel, all you have to do is put two drops on each side of your dog’s mouth daily — no brushing necessary. “I don't know if this magical stuff is made from the tears of unicorns or what, but if that's the case … well, sorry Mr. Unicorn, but my dog's teeth have never looked so amazing,” one of the over 3,800 five-star customers wrote. “I bought this gel a month ago. Within two weeks, most of the tartar was simply gone.”
No need to brush or rinse when you apply Pet King’s Oratene toothpaste to your dog’s teeth and gums. It’s free from alcohol and xylitol and won’t cause excess salivation when applied. Over 900 pet parents have given this dog toothpaste five stars on Amazon, with one writing, “I always intended to take good care of my pets teeth but brushing was such a pain! … All you do is put a half inch line on your finger, lift the top lip of your pet and wipe it on! They then use their tongue to distribute the paste in their mouth! OMG THIS IS GOING TO SAVE THEIR TEETH and my mental health!!! WONDERFUL PRODUCT!”
If your dog is totally against the whole “brushing” thing, try giving him one of these brushless toothpaste sticks from Ark Naturals. The toothpaste soft center breaks down plaque and bacteria using ingredients like chlorophyll, cinnamon, vanilla and clove, and the abrasive exterior of the chew acts as the toothbrush. “I have a dachshund, a breed notorious for bad teeth and stinky breath, and my girl is no exception,” one customer wrote. “It took a month for her breath to start smelling better, and two before I looked at her teeth and noticed a big reduction in tartar. Now her teeth look nearly clean, her gums are pink and her breath doesn't smell like death.”