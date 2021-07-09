We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing better than getting kisses from your dog — that is until you catch a whiff of his bad breath. And what you’re smelling may point to a bigger issue than just stinkiness.

Just like humans, plaque and tartar can damage your dog’s teeth and lead to larger dental issues down the road. So, to both solve smelly breath and promote a healthy mouth, brushing your dog's teeth should be worked into your regular grooming regimen.

The good news is there are a handful of high-quality, pet-parent-approved dog toothpastes on Amazon that promise to fight plaque, remove tartar buildup and freshen your pup’s breath so that kisses can be even more enjoyable — and they all taste great, so he’ll be less likely to resist your brushing!