The 3 Best Dog Toothpastes, According To Veterinarians

If you’re starting a daily routine of brushing your dog's teeth, you’re probably in the market for some safe and effective dog-specific toothpastes.

But since there’s so many on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one is best for your dog.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian working with Pet News Daily, and Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, to find out exactly which toothpastes are safe for your dog.

How to find the best toothpaste for dogs

While you might be tempted to grab your tube of Colgate and use it on your dog, this isn’t the best move.

“It is very important to use toothpaste that is designed for dogs,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo. “Since dogs tend to swallow most of the toothpaste you put in their mouths, you need to avoid human toothpastes that contain potentially harmful ingredients, like fluoride or xylitol.”

When looking for any dental product for your dog, a great place to start is to check out the VOHC Accepted Products for Dogs list. “The Veterinary Oral Health Council website maintains a list of dental health products for pets, including toothpastes, that they have independently tested and have proven to provide beneficial effects,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo. “As there is no regulation for pet oral health products, it is essential to choose one of these approved dental health products to ensure you are helping to improve your pet's teeth and gums.”

Another consideration to make before buying a toothpaste for your dog is the flavor of the toothpaste. Dog-specific toothpaste can come in many different flavors, like peanut butter or beef, so you’ll want to choose one that you know your pup will like. It may take some trial and error, but it’s worth it when your dog’s actually excited to get his teeth brushed.

The best vet-recommended dog toothpastes

Here are The Dodo’s top dog toothpaste picks that are VOHC-approved, vet-recommended and great-tasting for your pup.