The 3 Best Dog Toothpastes, According To Veterinarians
If you’re starting a daily routine of brushing your dog's teeth, you’re probably in the market for some safe and effective dog-specific toothpastes.
But since there’s so many on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one is best for your dog.
The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian working with Pet News Daily, and Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, to find out exactly which toothpastes are safe for your dog.
- Best overall dog toothpaste: Petsmile Professional Whitening Dog Toothpaste
- Best dog toothpaste for bad breath: Sentry Petrodex Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
- Best dog toothpaste for plaque and tartar: Fresh Breath by TropiClean Brushing Dental & Oral Care Gel
How to find the best toothpaste for dogs
While you might be tempted to grab your tube of Colgate and use it on your dog, this isn’t the best move.
“It is very important to use toothpaste that is designed for dogs,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo. “Since dogs tend to swallow most of the toothpaste you put in their mouths, you need to avoid human toothpastes that contain potentially harmful ingredients, like fluoride or xylitol.”
When looking for any dental product for your dog, a great place to start is to check out the VOHC Accepted Products for Dogs list. “The Veterinary Oral Health Council website maintains a list of dental health products for pets, including toothpastes, that they have independently tested and have proven to provide beneficial effects,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo. “As there is no regulation for pet oral health products, it is essential to choose one of these approved dental health products to ensure you are helping to improve your pet's teeth and gums.”
Another consideration to make before buying a toothpaste for your dog is the flavor of the toothpaste. Dog-specific toothpaste can come in many different flavors, like peanut butter or beef, so you’ll want to choose one that you know your pup will like. It may take some trial and error, but it’s worth it when your dog’s actually excited to get his teeth brushed.
The best vet-recommended dog toothpastes
Here are The Dodo’s top dog toothpaste picks that are VOHC-approved, vet-recommended and great-tasting for your pup.
“Petsmile toothpastes are safe for dogs and come in flavors, like London broil and rotisserie chicken, that dogs are sure to enjoy,” Dr. Coates said. “Petsmile toothpaste has also been approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council and has scientific evidence supporting its ability to reduce the accumulation of plaque on teeth.”
When it comes to fighting stinky dog breath, you’ll want to use a toothpaste that contains enzymes (which help reduce plaque and tartar to fight bad breath).
This VOHC-approved dental gel helps remove plaque and tartar, promising cleaner teeth in 30 days or less when used as directed.
While these three products are highly recommended, there are some runners-up that should be mentioned.
“Dog owners should know that brushing the dog's teeth with any [dog-specific] toothpaste, even just a moist toothbrush, will help,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
According to Dr. Whittenburg, these toothpaste brands are also are acceptable:
While it might take some time to figure out exactly which toothpaste is your dog’s favorite, it’ll all be worth it knowing that you’re doing your job in keeping your dog’s mouth healthy and fresh for years to come.