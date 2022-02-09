The 3 Best Dog Toothbrushes, According To Veterinarians

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve decided to get into the art of brushing your dog’s teeth (which is totally recommended by veterinarians, anyway), you might be wondering exactly which toothbrush would be the perfect one for your pup.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian working with Pet News Daily, and Dr. Alex Crow, a veterinarian who works with Happiest Dog, to find out which toothbrushes they recommend.

How to find the best toothbrushes for dogs

When shopping for the perfect toothbrush for your dog, it’s a good idea to know what to look out for — like making sure the bristles are soft enough for tender dog gums.

“Some dogs can be very particular about what you use to brush their teeth, especially if they have a smaller mouth,” Dr. Crow told The Dodo. “You want to make sure that the brush you use is not too big and has soft bristles so you do not accidentally cause irritation to your dog’s gums.”

Every dog is different, and trying out varying kinds of toothbrushes until you find the perfect one might be something you have to do.

“My suggestion is to try out a few different items to see what your dog prefers,” Dr. Crow said. “If they are simply denying a dog toothbrush, try a finger brush. This will give you more control, and it will be easier to feel the teeth to brush them.” A finger brush is exactly what it sounds like — a brush your slip on your finger to help brush your pup’s teeth with ease.

Can I use a human toothbrush on my dog?

While any soft-bristled toothbrush for humans can work well for your dog, you still might want to get one that’s made for your dog (just so that you don’t accidentally use your pup’s toothbrush on yourself!).

“Any ADA (American Dental Association) compliant, soft-bristle, flat-head toothbrush can be used for dogs,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo. “The smaller versions designed for kids work well for smaller dogs.”

The best vet-recommended toothbrushes

Here are The Dodo’s picks for vet-recommended dog toothbrushes based on how safe, effective and easy to use they are.