These Are The Best Dog Sunglasses On Amazon
For your cool dude 😎
Dog sunglasses are very much a real thing — and they’re not just for photoshoots!
If you’ve noticed that your dog squints when he goes outside in the sun, he might benefit from wearing a pair of dog sunglasses, and luckily Amazon sells UV-protective glasses that are designed just for pups. See some of pet parents’ favorites below.
(And if you’re looking for something a bit more heavy duty for your active, adventuring dog, check out this roundup of dog goggles The Dodo put together, which are great for sun, surf and snow.)
If you’re looking for great UV protection, look no further than the PEDOMUS dog sunglasses on Amazon, which feature polycarbonate lenses that can filter and reduce UV, UV400, infrared and visible light intensity. These sunglasses come in a goggle style complete with an adjustable, comfortable head strap, and the goggles themselves are padded with sponge.
These goggle-style sunglasses from QUMY come in six different colors and promise UV protection with their shatterproof lenses. Over 4,200 pet parents say these sunglasses do an excellent job protecting their pups’ eyes from sunlight, dust and debris.
These costume sunglasses from Style Vault are in the classic aviator style and stay put thanks to the adjustable head strap. “Okay, these. Are. Hilarious,” one pet parent wrote. “He has such big eyes he’s always squinting when we cruise around in the Jeep with the top off, so now that he’s used to wearing them, they’ll get a TON of use.” You can pick them up in black, white, pink and rainbow.
The lenses of the Enjoying Small Dogs sunglasses are coated with an anti-UV material to protect your dog’s eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. These dog sunglasses on Amazon also come with both a head and chin strap so you can be sure they’ll stay in place no matter what activity your dog is doing.
You can pick up a 10-piece pack of dog sunglasses from Frienda to keep a pair wherever your dog may need them, or to prepare for an epic photoshoot. These are designed like classic sunglasses, but sized down to fit your small dog, and as one pet parent wrote, “Love it!!! They look great on my miniature dachshund.”