These Are The Best Dog Sunglasses On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog sunglasses are very much a real thing — and they’re not just for photoshoots!

If you’ve noticed that your dog squints when he goes outside in the sun, he might benefit from wearing a pair of dog sunglasses, and luckily Amazon sells UV-protective glasses that are designed just for pups. See some of pet parents’ favorites below.

(And if you’re looking for something a bit more heavy duty for your active, adventuring dog, check out this roundup of dog goggles The Dodo put together, which are great for sun, surf and snow.)

