Your Dog Needs One Of These Adorable Christmas Stockings From Amazon
Because all dogs are on the nice list.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Your dog may just be the most valued member of your family — and he’s definitely on Santa’s nice list. So it’s only necessary that he has his very own stocking to receive goodies and treats on Christmas morning.
If you’re looking to upgrade your dog’s existing Christmas stocking, or if you want to grab one for a new puppy, The Dodo found some of the most adorable dog stockings on Amazon.
Each one has plenty of room for toys and treats, and with so many to choose from, you’ll have no problem picking one that goes perfectly with your Christmas aesthetic.
How cute will these bone-shaped stockings from AerWo look hanging on your mantle? One comes in plaid and the other in a linen fabric, and each is decorated with bows, lace and tags that you can write your dogs’ names on. “We got so many compliments on them when we had guests over,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The tags hanging on them [are] great as well and made them very cute and personalized.”
Decorated with plaid ribbon and jingle bells, this dog stocking from ALLYOURS is perfect for families with a beloved black dog. It’s 19 inches long, meaning it can fit all your pup’s goodies from Santa, and the cuff has enough space on it that you can write your dog’s name in fabric paint or marker if desired.
Available in two different shades of green, the WEWILL embroidered dog stocking is made from sturdy felt that’s durable enough to hold all your dog’s toys come Christmas morning. The design is completely embroidered on, so you don’t have to worry about it peeling or fading in the years to come. WEWILL sells another dog-themed embroidered stocking you might enjoy, too — check it out right here.
This set of two paw-shaped Christmas stockings is great for households with both a dog and a cat. One paw stocking comes with a fishbone tag, and the other has a dog bone tag on it. Or, you can simply remove the tags and use these stockings for two dogs — each one fits just as much stuff as a standard mantle stocking.
Looking for something a bit more classic? This monogrammed stocking from St. Nicholas Square is a traditional red-and-white design made of knitted fabric with an embroidered paw print at the top. “I would like to tell you that my dog was overwhelmed with joy upon seeing it, but I don't think she really cares,” one pet parent joked. “It looks nice hanging in front of the fireplace, though. It's a good size and will hold lots of goodies from Santa, which Her Majesty will side-eye.”
“WOOF!” This dog stocking is cute! This 19-inch stocking comes with an embroidered “Woof” motif (with an adorable dog included), and even has a faux-fur cuff to make it look like something Santa would wear. You can check out the other dog-themed stocking designs Cheap Chic has within the listing and pick your favorite — but this one is ours!
If you want to pick up a personalized stocking for your pup, look no further than the DIBSIES custom paw stocking on Amazon. This velvety stocking can be customized with your dog’s name embroidered on the cuff. “Got a customized one for my pup, and it’s super cute!” one pet parent wrote. “Plus it’s bigger than I thought it would be (which I was delightfully surprised at), so there was room to put three different toys and some treats.”
Another fun custom option is the dog stocking from New Traditions Simplify Your Holiday, which allows you to insert a photo of your dog in the plastic protector pocket in the front. And these stockings are a bit bigger than the standard stocking, which means you can load it up with treats and toys on Christmas morning.