The Best Stocking Stuffers To Make Your Pup's Holiday Small gifts, big happy dance ✨

Amazon / Austin and Kat / Chewy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Dogs love socks — so what’s more exciting than a giant sock hanging above your fireplace stuffed with treats? To make your dog’s holiday even more magical, The Dodo rounded up the best small treats and toys to fill out your dog’s stocking this year. (He might even like them more than the stocking itself.) Tennis balls for a pup who’s both naughty and nice

Amazon

Simple yet seasonal, your dog will go nuts for a game of fetch with these naughty and nice balls.

A plush mug of hot chocolate

Etsy

Hot chocolate is such a holiday staple, so why not let your dog see what it’s all about! The plush squeaky toy is so cute, you’ll want to gulp it down yourself!

A Christmas-themed bandana to add a little festive fun

Amazon

Deck the hound with a bandana! And there are so many other cute Christmas designs to choose from, like snowmen or Santa.

Supplement chews for a happy, healthy dog

Hungry Bark

They’re essentially vitamins for dogs, and you can pick the recipe that will give your pup the boost he needs: There are multivitamins, probiotics, hip and joint health, coat health, and calming chews (for dogs who get a little too excited by the holidays).

A toy that will make Santa jealous

Amazon

Milk and cookies aren’t only for Santa. Your dog will be obsessed with digging these cute cookies out of their carton.

A snuggly toy with a comforting heartbeat

Chewy

If your pup is the nervous type (or just likes a good snuggle), this cuddly toy is here to help. It comes with an artificial heartbeat and a heating pack for warmth, all so your best friend can snuggle up and relax.

A peppermint mocha that’s safe for your pup

Amazon

Your dog can indulge his caffeine craving (safely!) thanks to this plush toy. And the peppermint flavor is perfect for the holidays!

Gingerbread-flavored treats that are good for your dog’s teeth

Chewy

Delicious AND hygienic? What’s not to love? These treats taste like the classic holiday staple, all while fighting plaque, tartar and that nasty doggy breath.

A set of cozy plaid pet pajamas

Chewy

Just think how comfy your dog will feel in these soft pajamas. Whether she’s teeny tiny or a bit bigger, these PJs come in all sorts of sizes, so you can find a pair that will fit.

A snood so adorable you’ll want to cry

Amazon

Look. How. CUTE. This cozy snood is great for those winter walks, and that pom-pom poof on top will add the perfect touch to any holiday photo, indoors or out.

A can of peanut butter-flavored whipped treat

Chewy

Convenience is key with this treat. It’s dispensed through a nozzle so it’s really easy to fill up your dog’s favorite chew toy, put on his food, or feed to him straight from the tube.

A dreidel toy for a musical celebration

Chewy

Your pup will love spinning this plush dreidel round and round. And when he gives it a squeeze, the toy plays “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel.” How fun!

A classic rubber toy

Chewy

You can’t beat a classic, especially when there’s so much this toy can do. The rubber is great for chewing, the shape is perfect for bouncing, and you can even put treats inside to keep your dog happy for hours. Plus, there’s even one specifically for puppies.

A treat dispenser toy to work those mental muscles

Chewy

Talk about brain food. Figuring out how to get treats out of this ball will make learning fun for your dog. Plus, there are different difficulty levels to really give your pup a mental workout.

Holiday-shaped peanut butter treats

Amazon

What better way to get in the celebrating spirit than with festive treats? These peanut butter biscuits come in tree and snowflake shapes to make treat time even more fun!

A plush moose to make your pup feel at one with the wild

Chewy

Your dog will feel like he’s living it up in the wilderness while playing with this little guy. A toy this soft is wonderful for snuggling, too.

A personalized poinsettia sweater

Etsy

This sweater comes customized with your BFF’s name on it, as well as a cute poinsettia design. Plus, there are a whole bunch of colors to choose from, in case the classic red-and-green isn’t your dog’s style.

A bag of CBD treats

Austin and Kat

These bites are calming and comforting. They also come in various dosages, so you can determine which amount of CBD is right for your pup.

A rubber frisbee that’s super flexible

Chewy

Hard, plastic frisbees are a thing of the past. This rubber toy easily flies through the air. Not to mention, it’s flexible and soothing on your dog’s gums.

Chews that help with hip and joint strength

Goodboy

Whether your pup is younger and more energetic, or older and starting to slow down, these chews help his bones and joints stay strong.

Some brightly-colored teething rings

Chewy

Got a puppy who’s having a tough time teething? These rings will definitely help. They’re great on gums, and great for tug-of-war, too!

A fluffy little toy modeled after an iconic TV puppet

Amazon

It’s probably a safe bet that your dog doesn’t know who Lamb Chop is, but what does that matter? Nostalgia is for the whole family.

Pumpkin and apple biscuits for treats with that sweet crunch

Jinx

These treats are all-natural, plant-based, and loaded with superfoods and vitamins.

A delightful duck that looks incredibly lifelike

Chewy

It looks so real that we bet you half-expected it to start quacking. Well, it doesn’t quack, but it does have a squeaker for ultimate entertainment.

A treat ball for all sorts of chewing

Chewy