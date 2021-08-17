These Dog Steps And Stairs Are A Must-Have For Older Pups

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s hard to see your dog slow down from old age or joint issues — especially if that means he can no longer join you on the couch in his favorite cuddle spot.

But mobility problems don’t have to mean an end to independence. There are a ton of pet stairs on the market, and buying a set can help your pup feel like himself again and regain access to his favorite piece of furniture — whether that means TV time in an armchair or sleeping in your bed at night.

(They’re also great for tiny dogs who are just too small to reach their favorite areas!)

The Dodo read the reviews from pet parents and found the best dog steps on Amazon to help you help your pup get a leg up. Here are a few of pet parents’ favorites.