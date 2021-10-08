You Can Get Anti-Slip Socks For Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Long claws and dry paw pads can make it difficult for any dog to stand up or gain traction on hardwood and tile floors. But as your dog ages, and aches and pains set in, he may need all the help he can get when naptime is over and it’s time to get up.

Luckily, anti-slip dog socks exist and will help give your dog a much-needed leg up when it comes to gaining traction on slippery surfaces. (And dog socks are great for pups who won’t stop licking irritated paws, too!) Here are some of the best dog socks on Amazon.