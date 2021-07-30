The Best Dog Rain Jackets To Make Rainy Days Sunnier

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Rainy days can be a total bummer for both you and your pup. You probably feel like a villain having to convince your dog to go out into the drizzle to do his business. But if you outfit him in the right gear, like a dog rain jacket, a stormy day might not be that bad.

Fortunately, your fellow dog parents have rummaged through the heap of dog rain jackets available online and picked their absolute favorites. The Dodo read the reviews and found the best of the best below, so you can grab the right one for your pup without the legwork and turn rainy days into much happier ones.