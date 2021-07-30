The Best Dog Rain Jackets To Make Rainy Days Sunnier
A dry pup is a happy pup 🐶
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Rainy days can be a total bummer for both you and your pup. You probably feel like a villain having to convince your dog to go out into the drizzle to do his business. But if you outfit him in the right gear, like a dog rain jacket, a stormy day might not be that bad.
Fortunately, your fellow dog parents have rummaged through the heap of dog rain jackets available online and picked their absolute favorites. The Dodo read the reviews and found the best of the best below, so you can grab the right one for your pup without the legwork and turn rainy days into much happier ones.
The rain jacket from HDE is made with water-resistant polyester fabric with a 100 percent waterproof coating to ensure your pup stays as dry as possible. Over 6,800 pet parents have rated this jacket five stars, saying it’s simple, secures well and offers excellent coverage. And you can’t get much cuter than the prints it comes in (the “raining cats and dogs” pattern is too good).
Durable, waterproof and reflective, this dog raincoat from NACOCO is loved by over 1,900 pet parents. “The quality of this raincoat was better than I expected,” one wrote. “The fabric was sturdy. It was easy to get on and had elastic that went over the hind legs to secure it.” And the pocket on the bum is a big plus (great for storing poop bags and other walk essentials)!
This easy-to-store rain poncho for dogs comes with its own little carrying case so you can easily keep it on you and never get surprised by bad weather. The poncho is lightweight, secures easily around the waist with a Velcro strap and is the perfect thickness for summer showers. With over 3,700 five-star reviews, this RC Pet Products poncho is a winner.
“My dog will only go out in the rain if he has a raincoat on … Found this and couldn't be happier,” one pet parent wrote about the HAPEE dog rain jacket. They especially love the HAPEE coat’s hood, which easily slides over their pup’s head, stays in place and doesn’t obstruct his vision. And thanks to the adjustable belt, the coat is comfy, too.
If you need something a bit more heavy-duty than just a standard dog rain jacket, this option from Pet Apparel pulls out all the stops. It covers all four of your pup’s legs and snaps closed on the chest, so once he’s dressed, he’s totally protected from the elements. “Potato HATES water, like absolutely detests being wet,” one pet parent wrote. “It took a few minutes to dress him in this, but honestly it was worth it. He was so confident being outside in the rain, it was amazing.”
The Fashion Pet dog rain jacket stays in place with two Velcro straps around the waist and chest, and features reflective striping that’s ideal for evening walks. Over 2,500 pet parents have given this raincoat a five-star rating, with one writing, “This coat is perfect for rainy days. I bought it mostly for the bright yellow color and sizable hood … The reflective strips are a nice touch. I also can’t say enough about how freaking adorable he looks in it!!”
Great for winter walks and playing in the snow, the IREENUO vest features a cozy fleece interior and a flippable collar for added wind protection. It stays in place with an elastic band around the tail and slips on easily over the head thanks to a combination of elastic and Velcro around the chest. “THIS JACKET HAS EXCEEDED MY EXPECTATIONS!” one pet parent raved. “The jacket is heavy enough with the fleece lining that she is comfortable in the winter snow, but it is also light enough that she would also be very comfortable in the fall and spring.”
If you’re looking for something that will keep your pup dry and toasty, the Kurgo dog jacket offers both water resistance and warmth. It’s made with lightweight ripstop material, making it great for layering, and comes in a handful of fun, reversible colors. “I wanted a raincoat for our German shepherd so when he comes back into the house after the snow or rain, I have much less of him to wipe down and dry,” one of the over 4,400 five-star reviewers wrote. “This coat is PERFECT!!!”
Complete with sleeves, zipper and snap-close buttons, this dog rain jacket looks just like yours. The adjustable drawstrings around the waist and neck help make it a perfect fit for your pup, and the hood is completely removable. It’s lined with a soft striped fabric and even has two snap pockets on the bum, making it both functional and a fashion statement.
With five-star reviewers calling it “perfect” and describing its “excellent craftsmanship,” the Okdeals dog rain jacket is a great raincoat option for your pup. It comes in two different colors and offers a medium size (great for corgis, terriers and spaniels) up through 2XL (ideal for Labs, golden retrievers and other larger breeds). “I no longer dread her going out in the rain,” one dog parent wrote. “She actually enjoys me putting it on her! I really think she knows how cute she looks in it!”