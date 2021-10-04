The Best Dog Puzzle Toys On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has seemingly grown bored with his toys, it’s time to issue him a new challenge. Dog puzzles are fun, interactive toys that reward your pup for his smarts and hard work.

Not only do puzzle toys boost your dog’s IQ, but they can also be used to slow down his eating, resulting in less bloating, gas and vomiting.

From sliding doors to secret hatches to levers and rope pulls, these dog puzzle toys on Amazon will challenge your pup and cure his boredom. Here are the best ones pet parents can’t stop raving about.