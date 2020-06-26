These Poop Bags Will Make Your Walks So Much Less Stinky
Plus some of them are good for the earth!
Poop bags are a daily part of being a dog owner, and considering how much you use them — and how stinky things get when you’re using bad bags — having ones you love will make your life a lot easier.
All these poop bags are made specifically for dogs, so they’re designed to trap stinky odors — and Amazon reviewers have left hundreds of five-star reviews raving about them. As a bonus, some are also eco-friendly, so they’re nicer to the world around us.
Best seller
These bags make no claim of being biodegradable or eco-friendly, but they’re built to withstand piles of poop while keeping your hands free from odors.
Best smelling
These extra thick bags aren’t just leak-proof — they also smell like lavender. They lock in that poopy stench to keep your walks enjoyable, even if your pup poops far away from home and you find yourself carrying their bag for miles. The packaging and roll cores are also made from recycled materials.
Most eco-friendly
These extra thick bags are leak-proof and certified compostable. (Because of their composition, you should keep these bags away from high heat and use them within one year of purchase.)
Easiest to close
While these bags are also environmentally friendly and strong enough to hold even the poop of a Great Dane, they have the added bonus of convenient handles! Use 'em to tie the bag tight and toss it in the nearest trash can.