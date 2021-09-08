The 6 Best Dog Pools On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

On those super hot summer days, there’s nothing better than a trip to the beach or lake to take your dog for a swim. But if the beach is just out of reach, and you’re not lucky enough to have your own pool, you can still treat your dog to a day in the water in your very own backyard.

There are tons of portable, foldable swimming pools on Amazon that are specifically designed with dogs in mind. Unlike standard kiddie pools, these typically can’t be popped, won’t flip over and can even stand up against your pup’s sharp nails.

The Dodo read hundreds of reviews and found the best dog pools on Amazon, so your pup can enjoy a cool soak and ride out the dog days of summer in style.

