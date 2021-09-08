The 6 Best Dog Pools On Amazon
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
On those super hot summer days, there’s nothing better than a trip to the beach or lake to take your dog for a swim. But if the beach is just out of reach, and you’re not lucky enough to have your own pool, you can still treat your dog to a day in the water in your very own backyard.
There are tons of portable, foldable swimming pools on Amazon that are specifically designed with dogs in mind. Unlike standard kiddie pools, these typically can’t be popped, won’t flip over and can even stand up against your pup’s sharp nails.
The Dodo read hundreds of reviews and found the best dog pools on Amazon, so your pup can enjoy a cool soak and ride out the dog days of summer in style.
With over 18,900 five-star reviews, pet parents say Jasonwell’s foldable pet pool has saved their summer. This pool comes in sizes small (32 inches round) to XL (55 inches round), and each model is easy to fold up and store. When your pup is done swimming, simply connect the drainage hole to a spare hose and drain excess water into a sewer grate, or use it to water the garden.
The YAHEETECH dog pool is made with thickened MDF board sandwiched between a durable PVC outer cover and a non-slip inner lining. “Wow! I was really impressed with the quality of this pool,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “Especially for the price. I’m pregnant in [the] Arizona summer, so this was half for me to put my feet in and half for the dogs. Great size and quality.”
Available in both blue and green, the Petcute foldable dog pool on Amazon comes in sizes up to 63 inches round. The inner lining is coated in a bumpy, non-slip surface to make sure pets stay safe while playing, and the PVC walls are durable enough to withstand your dog’s nails.
Easy to drain and even easier to fold, the NHILES portable pet pool comes in three sizes and has over 1,600 five-star reviews. “Would have given it six stars, but it didn't come with the dog,” one pet parent joked.
The sides of the Toozey foldable dog pool are made with thickened high-density fiberboard, so they’re meant to stand the test of time. The smallest size available is 31.5 inches, making the Toozey pool a great option for small dogs.
The V-HANVER foldable dog pool folds up neatly into a compact rectangular shape that can be easily carried in its designated carrying bag. And when unfolded, your pup can hang out in the non-slip basin coated with durable nontoxic PVC. “Do this for your dog!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It was worth every penny just watching him enjoy his pool so much.”