These Dog Pools Will Make This Your Pup's Best Summer Ever

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The temperatures are heating up this month, and that means all the outside fun is underway: BBQs, backyard games and — you guessed it — your dog soaking up those rays with the rest of the family!

But just like with humans, too much sun and heat can lead to a bad day for your pup.

That’s where dog pools come in! These portable pools are small enough to fit into almost any backyard or deck, and they’re easy to fill up with just enough water to let your dog cool off from all that running around chasing his favorite ball.

(Plus you can always jump in to cool yourself off, too — we won’t judge!)

Here are some of the best kiddie — ahem, dog — pools you can order right now:

YAHEETECH Foldable Hard Plastic Kiddie Dog Pool