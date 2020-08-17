These Dog Pools Will Make This Your Pup's Best Summer Ever
Pup pool party 🐶💦
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
The temperatures are heating up this month, and that means all the outside fun is underway: BBQs, backyard games and — you guessed it — your dog soaking up those rays with the rest of the family!
But just like with humans, too much sun and heat can lead to a bad day for your pup.
That’s where dog pools come in! These portable pools are small enough to fit into almost any backyard or deck, and they’re easy to fill up with just enough water to let your dog cool off from all that running around chasing his favorite ball.
(Plus you can always jump in to cool yourself off, too — we won’t judge!)
Here are some of the best kiddie — ahem, dog — pools you can order right now:
YAHEETECH Foldable Hard Plastic Kiddie Dog Pool
This plastic dog pool folds right up for easy storage or transportation — so you can bring it wherever you go, Camping with your dog? Check! Family BBQ with your dog? Check! There’s also a super convenient drainage hole so you don't have to tip the whole thing over to empty it.
Buy it now on Amazon for $41.99+
KOOLTAIL Foldable Dog Swimming Pool
While many dog pools today are foldable, they don’t all feature this fun underwater scene! If you want a dog pool that also brightens up your yard with colorful fish, this is for you. It’s also extra large, so feel free to add in a few dogs, some kids — whatever you have on hand!
Buy it now on Amazon for $95.99
LILYS PET Portable Folding Bath Tub Swimming Pool for Small Dogs and Cats
This one is perfect for smaller dogs (or even water-loving cats!) who might feel overwhelmed in one of the larger pools. Not only that — but it can double as a bathtub! The handles make it super easy to carry, and there’s a convenient pocket to store any necessary items.
Buy it now on Amazon for $25.98
QPAU Splash Pad
This top-rated sprinkler pool is perfect for the dog who doesn’t want to stop running around in order to cool down. Your pup will be free to fly right through this sprinkler pad — or try to catch the water in his mouth. The world is his oyster.