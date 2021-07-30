The Best Dog Pool Toys For Water-Loving Pups
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If your dog is lucky enough to have a pool to cool off in on hot summer days — or if he’s taking a trip to the beach — then he definitely needs a favorite toy to take with him. (His favorite stuffed animal just won’t cut it.)
Fortunately, your fellow pet parents have done the legwork for you, and they’re raving about these floating dog pool toys. They’re lightweight, durable, fast-drying and perfect for a game of fetch in the water. In fact, your dogs might just fall so hard in love with these pool toys that they’ll become their favorite toys on dry land, too.
These Outward Hound Floatiez dog pool toys come in more than a dozen cute marine animal shapes — including a clownfish, starfish, narwhal and orca — so your BFF can literally bring the party to the pool party. Each toy is made from quick-drying fabric, tennis balls and pool noodle foam and is designed to float upright for easy retrieval. “It is good quality for the price, durable, floats and has an awesome squeaker that sends him over the edge,” one five-star reviewer wrote.
Great for floating fun and sensitive teeth, this pool toy from Hyper Pet is made from soft, neon green EVA foam. You can grab this toy in the stick shape or choose from other shapes, like a bone, bumpy ball or hubcap. “Yes! My Lab can see this stick,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “She keeps losing the natural sticks in water because she can’t find them. This is also thick enough to make a good splash, which helps her find it. It is more of a dense foam than a hard plastic, which I think feels better on her mouth.”
Available in both small and medium sizes, the ChuckIt! amphibious fetch toy is made from lightweight memory foam, nylon, rubber and EVA foam that’s gentle on the mouth. Its bright colors make it easy for your pup to see in the pool or ocean, and the rope attached to the end makes for easy grabbing. Over 3,000 pet parents have given this dog pool toy five stars.
This tough yet flexible Nerf flyer dog toy is awesome for both the beach and the pool. Its flat shape acts like a frisbee and it’s both water- and weather-resistant, making it the perfect outdoor toy. “It’s way easier for my dog to pick it up off the ground because of the center hole. He can carry it AND see where he’s going LOL …” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He LOVES to play tug of war with it.”
Your aggressive chewer can get in on the pool toy fun too with the West Paws Zogoflex toy. Even though it’s both bouncy and buoyant, the Zogoflex is durable enough to stand up to big-time chewers. Plus, it’s fully recyclable and even dishwasher-safe. Over 3,900 pet parents love this thing, with one saying, “My dog is seriously a destroyer. Of pretty much anything. This is why I'm so impressed by this bone. After a month it's still in one piece. Awesome, versatile toy.”
This floating tennis ball alternative from ChuckIt! is not only buoyant, but it’s brightly colored, making it a breeze for your pup to find it in the pool or ocean. It’s made from a lightweight, super-bouncy rubber that makes playtime fun both in and out of the water. The more than 53,800 five-star ratings speak for themselves — this ball is near perfect.
Frisbee-loving dogs will love when you bring the Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper to the pool. Its multilayer nylon construction is durable yet lightweight enough to float, and it comes in neon colors and patterns that ensure it won’t get lost in the waves. “This product has outlasted all of the other dog and pool frisbees we've tried so far,” one pet parent wrote. “And our dog loves it!”
The much-loved KONG toy … now in floaty form! This KONG Aqua toy features a long-distance throw rope and is made from a durable, floating resin and foam core that holds up both in and out of the water. “If you have a water-loving dog who loves fetch, these are amazing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “100 percent recommend and I will be ordering all Kong products from now on!” (Just remember to supervise your dog around rope toys, especially if he’s a heavy chewer!)
ZippyPaws Floaters come in three different critter shapes, each one cuter than the next. The donut-like design makes the pool toys easy to grab, and the pair of squeakers gives your pup that thrill he loves. “I own a pool for dogs where we swim dogs for rehab and recreation,” one pet parent wrote. “They hold up great because they are used as fetch toys in the pool … The dogs love them! They also love the squeak, which also holds up well in the water.”
Just like real shark fins, the ChuckIt! shark fin stays above water so that your pup can get a good hold of it while playing fetch. Like the other ChuckIt! toys, this one is made with that same soft EVA foam, making it a great dog pool toy for swimmers with sensitive teeth. “Best floating toy we've found and we've used a bunch,” one pet parent wrote. “With the ChuckIt! toys, the bright color and the fact they sit inches above the water line make them easy to find.”
For pups who love soccer balls, this floating, durable alternative to the classic will survive pool days, beach days and hours upon hours of playtime. “It has now been FOUR YEARS and it is still going strong,” one of the 7,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “I keep it outside year-round through summer, rain, snowy winters. Does it look great? Not really since it has thousands of teeth dents, but does it still function as new? Yes. Still bounces, floats, and the dogs are still able to bite it and have it bounce right back into shape.”