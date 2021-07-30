The Best Dog Pool Toys For Water-Loving Pups

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog is lucky enough to have a pool to cool off in on hot summer days — or if he’s taking a trip to the beach — then he definitely needs a favorite toy to take with him. (His favorite stuffed animal just won’t cut it.)

Fortunately, your fellow pet parents have done the legwork for you, and they’re raving about these floating dog pool toys. They’re lightweight, durable, fast-drying and perfect for a game of fetch in the water. In fact, your dogs might just fall so hard in love with these pool toys that they’ll become their favorite toys on dry land, too.