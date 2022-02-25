The Best Dog Perfumes And Colognes To Make Your Pup Smell Amazing

Dogs can get smelly pretty easily — whether it’s from walks in the rain, playing with other pups or rolling in the mud.

But you can’t always give your dog a bath every time she smells, since too much bathing can cause problems with her skin.

That’s where dog perfume comes in handy.

Dog perfumes are the perfect way to keep your pup smelling fresh in between baths, so The Dodo found some of the best dog perfumes and colognes that might have your dog smelling even better than you.

What are dog perfumes and colognes?

Dog perfumes and colognes are basically just like the human versions, but they’re specially designed so they won’t irritate your dog’s sensitive skin. You can use them as a refresher in between baths or after a bath to help your pup smell even better.

Perfumes typically have an oily, thicker consistency and have a higher concentration of fragrance, while colognes are more watery and contain less fragrance.

Deodorizing sprays are similar to perfumes and colognes, but aren’t exactly the same. Perfumes and colognes mask smelly dog scents, like the smell of wet dog, while deodorizing sprays contain substances that actually break down bacteria that cause bad smells. They all work to make your dog smell better, so whichever you choose depends on your preference.

Can I use human perfume on my dog?

You shouldn’t spray your own perfume, cologne or body spray on your dog. Human perfumes have a higher concentration of ingredients (which can be harmful or smell too strong for your dog) and usually have substances that are irritating to dogs, like alcohol.

How to use dog perfume or cologne

Here’s how to use a dog-safe perfume or cologne on your dog to keep her smelling amazing:

Do a spot test before spraying it all over your dog to make sure she doesn’t have an allergic reaction.

Hold the bottle about 6 inches away from your dog when spraying.

Avoid spraying near your dog’s eyes, mouth, ears and any other sensitive areas.

After spraying, brush your dog to distribute the scent through her fur.

If you want more control, you can spray the scent onto your hands and rub them through your dog’s fur.

When using dog perfume or cologne, make sure you don’t use it to replace regular bathing, since it won’t actually remove dirt or debris in your pup’s coat. You also shouldn’t use scents on a daily basis because they can cover up the smells of certain illnesses, and too much scent can be too strong for your pup.

How to find the best dog perfume or cologne

When buying a scent for your pup, here’s what to look for:

Natural ingredients

No alcohol, parabens, dyes or sulfates so it won’t irritate your dog’s skin

pH-balanced for dogs

A scent that smells good to you but isn’t so strong that it bothers your dog

Best dog perfumes and colognes

Here are some of the best dog perfumes, colognes and deodorizing sprays. They’re all made of ingredients that are safe to use on your pup and don’t contain products that are harmful to dogs, like dyes, sulfates and alcohol.