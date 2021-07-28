These Pet Parent-Favorite Healing Balms Will Save Your Dog's Paws

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Just like when we get chapped lips and hands, our dogs can experience dry, cracked paws. Rough pads can not only be irritatingly itchy for your pup, but they can actually be painful to walk on.

Luckily, there are a variety of different dog paw balms, butters and waxes online that soothe, nourish and create an invisible barrier between your dog’s pads and the ground, protecting them and keeping them soft and moisturized. And as proven by the reviews, dog paw balms have been life-changing for so many pups (and their parents!).

Here are some of the best.