The Best Dog Pajamas On Amazon

Dog pajamas aren’t just cute and cuddly — they’re actually really useful for dogs with persistent skin issues or for pups who may be healing from an operation. Having that extra layer can deter a dog from chewing or licking while keeping him toasty warm.

And some pet parents who have tried one of the many top-rated dog pajamas on Amazon have found that, similar to a ThunderShirt, a snug-fitting jumpsuit can even lessen their dogs’ anxiety.

With so many pros to dog pajamas, here are the best (and cutest) ones you can try.