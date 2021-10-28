The Best Dog Ornaments On Amazon
The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family, give gifts and be thankful for all the joy in our lives. And dog people know that pups are a huge source of joy, and they’ve definitely earned their spot on the nice list — and the Christmas tree.
If you’re looking to expand your holiday ornament collection with a piece dedicated to your pup, check out this list of dog ornaments from Amazon. Not only will you want to gift one to yourself, but you may just find yourself wanting to grab a dog ornament for everyone in your family.
Just like making cement stepping stones as a kid, you can memorialize your dog’s paw print using the Pearhead pawprint keepsake kit. The kit includes air-dry clay that dries to a soft finish, so your ornament will stay intact even if it falls off the tree.
This personalized dog ornament on Amazon from GadgetsTalk is a sleek metal paw print that features your dog’s name in fun script on the inside. Each paw ornament also features delicate snowflake motifs that will catch the twinkly lights on your Christmas tree just perfectly.
Black-Lab lovers will find this ornament of a Labbie in a Santa hat and scarf from Design Toscano utterly adorable. But that’s not the only breed this brand offers — you can also grab a festive Chihuahua, dachshund, Yorkie and more. And you won’t be blamed for buying the entire collection. They’re all so adorable.
The Willow Tree Angel of Friendship ornament makes a great gift for dog lovers and those who collect Willow Tree ornaments. “We recently had to put down our 15-year-old Benji mixed-terrier look-alike,” one pet parent wrote. “Our local vet had provided all of his care during his lifetime. She was so compassionate during his final visit. He had a lot of personality, and we wanted to gift her something meaningful that she might actually keep. This ornament was perfect.”
Treat this 4.8-star ornament like you would a locket, and put your favorite picture of your pup inside! This metal frame dog ornament on Amazon from Pearhead fits a 1.5-inch square photo perfectly.
If you already have the dog ornament of your dreams and are looking to expand your dog-themed ornament collection, look no further than Old World Christmas’ glass-blown ornaments line. The brand sells vintage-inspired dog bowls, bones and treats in ornament form decorated with vibrant glazes and glitter.
The Design Toscano angel ornament comes in various different dog designs like this German shepherd, as well as a beagle, Doberman, border collie and more. “We had to have our precious border collie, Tess, put to sleep just a couple of weeks before Christmas,” one pet parent wrote. “This little angel will be on our tree every year in her memory.”
Get the whole family involved with this ornament from Holiday Traditions. You can customize these ornaments to read your names as well as your pup’s, and even include the year.
“Attractive [and] lightweight so they hang well on a tree,” one five-star reviewer said about the Primitives by Kathy wooden dog ornaments. Each pack comes with a set of three dogs, all in different colors and wearing festive Santa hats and holiday-themed collars.
Old World Christmas offers another adorable dog ornament on Amazon for dog lovers everywhere. This shiny glass-blown ornament features a grinning pup with a giant love heart that reads “I Love My Dog,” and truer words have never been spoken.